"I mean, you’re supposed to fail 7 out of 10 times in this gig; I don’t know what the deal is" - Gerrit Cole salutes Rafael Devers talent after he hit another 2 home runs against the New York Yankees ace

The Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers put in another All-Star-worthy performance with two home runs and five RBIs against the New York Yankees. The Boston faithful went home disappointed after a 6-5 loss, but it was clear to all that Devers was the MVP of the game.

Gerrit Cole is supposed to be a star pitcher, possibly the best in the league. However, Devers made him look like a minor leaguer on Thursday night.

Whether it's the righty-lefty matchup, Cole tipping his pitches or a psychological issue, Devers has the former's number.

Cole himself seemed bemused and unable to justify this level of hitting.

"I mean, you’re supposed to fail 7 out of 10 times in this gig. I don’t know what the deal is," said Cole.

Devers homered twice on the Yankees ace in the third and fifth innings. He finished 2-3 with two runs, five RBIs, no strikeouts and a walk. He accounted for all of the Red Sox's runs.

"Raphael Devers career vs Gerrit Cole 23 ABs 7 Hits 6 HR 15 RBIs" - SBR Sports Picks

Devers has an impressive record against Cole. He has six home runs in 23 plate appearances with a .304 batting average.

Since joining the New York Yankees, Cole has not given up more than two home runs to any player in the league.

Rafael Devers solidified his spot at the All-Star game with two home runs against the New York Yankees

Rafael Devers watches a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics

Although the Boston Red Sox eventually lost the game, Rafael Devers took another step towards his second All-Star appearance. He currently holds a slight lead over the Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez. Thursday's performance might be just what he needed to sway voters.

"He has the ability to ride the ball out at the bottom of the zone and catch up to my fastball. He’s proven that," added Cole.

It was a strange night for the New York Yankees. They looked to be cruising after taking a 5-0 lead in the third. Their starting rotation of Gerrit Cole, Luis Severino, Nestor Cortes, Jameson Taillon and Jordan Montgomery has been solid.

Last night, they had to rely on their bullpen to step up. Clay Holmes closed it out to record his 16th save of the season.

"Most home runs off Gerrit Cole as a Yankee: Rafael Devers: 6 Seven players tied at 2" - Jordan Moore

Cole somehow still got the win on the night. Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks both homered, and the six-run support was enough for Cole to record his eighth win of the season. He is now 8-2 with a 3.26 ERA in 17 starts.

Rafael Devers is hitting .330/.387/.598 on the season with 19 home runs and 51 RBIs.

For the Red Sox, it was another frustrating evening. They dropped to 45-38 on the season, 15 games behind the Yankees.

The momentum seemed to be on the Boston Red Sox's side when they closed the gap to 6-5. Devers tried his very best to make a game of it, but aside from his standout performance, the Red Sox hitters were relatively quiet. This poses the question — should the Yankees and Cole just pitch around Rafael Devers in future?

