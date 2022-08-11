"I miss you my brother. Gone way too soon" - Derek Jeter remembers best friend and fellow New York Yankees ball player Gerald Williams on his birthday

Former New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter took to Twitter to remember former MLB outfielder, the late Gerald Williams, on his birthday. Gerald and Derek were teammates on the New York Yankees.

Gerald Williams passed away in February 2022 after battling cancer at only 55. He would have turned 56 on August 10.

Gerald and Derek were more than teammates and developed a close bond. Remembering his late friend on his birthday, Jeter posted a photo of Williams captioning the picture with heartfelt words.

Derek Jeter @derekjeter I miss you my brother. Gone way too soon. Happy Bday Gerald! I miss you my brother. Gone way too soon. Happy Bday Gerald! https://t.co/M9GsSMBmyE

Gerald Williams also appears in Jeter's new multi-part documentary, "The Captain."

russell rowr @nybraves923 @derekjeter It is a little tough watching The Captain and seeing him on the docuseries, knowing he is no longer with us. @derekjeter It is a little tough watching The Captain and seeing him on the docuseries, knowing he is no longer with us.

Derek has apparently not yet recovered from Gerald's passing. He has developed coping mechanisms but appears still overwhelmed with grief.

Friendships like this are rare these days.

Derek Jeter called Gerald Willams "one of his best friends"

After Gerald Williams left for his heavenly abode on February 8, Jeter sent condolences to Gerald via "The Players' Tribune." In his statement, Jeter called Williams "one of his best friends."

The Players' Tribune @PlayersTribune “Gerald Williams passed away this morning after a battle with cancer. To my teammate and one of my best friends in the world, rest in peace, my brother. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Liliana, and their whole family.” —Derek Jeter “Gerald Williams passed away this morning after a battle with cancer. To my teammate and one of my best friends in the world, rest in peace, my brother. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Liliana, and their whole family.” —Derek Jeter https://t.co/mVoaZ8BPrP

Gerald Williams made his MLB debut with the New York Yankees on September 15, 1992. He played until 1996 with the MLB team before moving on to the Milwaukee Brewers (1996–1997).

Next, Gerald played with the Atlanta Braves (1998–1999) and Tampa Bay Devil Rays (2000–2001) before returning to the New York Yankees (2001–2002). In 2003, Williams signed a contract with the Florida Marlins, now known as the Miami Marlins. He retired from his MLB career with the New York Mets (2004-2005).

