"I miss doing that" - Former slugger Mark Trumbo watches Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle crush a homer

As Baltimore Orioles slugger Ryan Mountcastle pulverized Boston Red Sox pitcher Nick Pavetta's fastball well beyond the right center field wall, Mark Trumbo became nostalgic.
The former Orioles designated hitter joined the Spring Training broadcast and looked on as Mountcastle's home run tied the game at 3-3.
After watching Montecastle's performance, Trumbo remarked:
"I miss doing that," Mark Trumbo said, according to Orioles on MASN via Twitter
The Baltimore Orioles could certainly use a slugger of Mark Trumbo's caliber on their roster
Trumbo joined the O's as a special instructor for Spring Training. This has allowed him to return to a game he has missed dearly since deciding to hang up the spikes after succumbing to a persistent knee injury. As Trumbo makes his maiden voyage into coaching, he can't help but remember the good, old days as a player.
Mark Trumbo was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in the 18th round of the 2004 MLB draft. After an injury to first baseman Kendrys Morales in 2011, Trumbo assumed full-time duties at the position where he swatted 29 homeruns en route to finishing second place in Rookie of the Year voting behind Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Jeremy Hellickson. Trumbo was shaping up to be the long-term first baseman for the Angels until they signed Hall-of-Famer Albert Pujols to a contract that would pay him $240 million over a decade. This move shifted Trumbo across the diamond to third base.
A trade would send Trumbo to the Diamondbacks that included players such as Adam Eaton, Hector Santiago and the recently-departed Tyler Skaggs. After a season, Trumbo was dealt to the Mariners, who traded him to the Baltimore Orioles in 2015.
It was with the Orioles that Trumbo had the best season of his Major League career. Trumbo mashed 47 "Trum-bombs," a nickname fans lovingly bestowed upon the dingers Mark launched into the stands.
He was named to the American League All-Star team, received a Silver Slugger award and won American League Comeback Player of the Year. While his career went downhill from there, Trumbo was always appreciative of his time with the Orioles.
Trumbo seems as grateful for the opportunity to help the current crop of Orioles get their taste of the glory that comes with success in the big leagues as he was when the former 18th rounder finally got his shot in the big leagues. Perhaps this could be the start of a second career as a coach for the former slugger.