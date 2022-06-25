“I missed those kinds of Red Sox a** base running mistakes” - Boston Red Sox fans enraged after team gets burned on a double-play

The Boston Red Sox got burned tonight. The game was tied in the fifth inning, and the Red Sox had two runners on base. There was just one out when J.D. Martinez came up to the plate. He hit what appeared to be a single into shallow right field.

However, Cleveland Guardians outfielder Oscar Gonzalez had something to say about that. He charged the ball and brought his glove down low into the field. He kept his balance all the while, which turned out to be pivotal in preventing the go-ahead run from tagging and scoring.

Gonzalez made a shoe-string catch at ankle level and straightened out before throwing a rocket to his catcher. The runner on third tagged and raced for home, thinking he had more time than he did.

However, Gonzalez's throw was perfect. It bounced once and then landed directly on the catcher's glove. He had plenty of time to turn and tag the runner for an out, thus completing one of the prettiest defensive plays you'll ever see. It was scored as a 9-2 double play.

The Athletic MLB @TheAthleticMLB



Oscar Gonzalez follows up his shoestring catch with a hose to the plate to nail Christian Arroyo.



@MLB



A classic double play, just how the Guardians drew it up 🤯Oscar Gonzalez follows up his shoestring catch with a hose to the plate to nail Christian Arroyo. A classic double play, just how the Guardians drew it up 🤯Oscar Gonzalez follows up his shoestring catch with a hose to the plate to nail Christian Arroyo.🎥 @MLBhttps://t.co/f4UxpGIO36

MLB Twitter reacted immediately. Fans were amazed at the power and pinpoint accuracy Gonzalez displayed with his throw.

However, Boston Red Sox fans on the platform just couldn't understand why the runner on third decided to try for home plate. Clearly, Gonzalez's arm is not to be tested.

pictures of ted williams with fish @baseballfurry ah. i missed those kinds of red sox ass base running mistakes ah. i missed those kinds of red sox ass base running mistakes

Boston Red Sox fans react after Cleveland Guardians outfielder Oscar Gonzalez burns them with a 9-2 double play

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Oscar Gonzalez has emerged as one of the team's most dynamic young talents.

One Twitter user couldn't believe how amazing the play was. It's not every day that fans get to see a 9-2 double play.

This fan wishes that defensive statistics counted in his fantasy baseball league. Gonzalez would have a lot more value if they did.

Oscar Gonzalez just so happens to be this user's favorite player.

Devin @devinlowe123 Cleveland Guardians @CleGuardians



Holy smokes.



#ForTheLand Bar none, one of the best plays you'll see all year.Holy smokes. Bar none, one of the best plays you'll see all year.Holy smokes. 😳#ForTheLand https://t.co/k0Y2t8SBXW Oscar Gonzalez is amazing hut my favorite part of this is how fired up Cal gets twitter.com/cleguardians/s… Oscar Gonzalez is amazing hut my favorite part of this is how fired up Cal gets twitter.com/cleguardians/s…

This Guardians fan wants the league to put some respect on Gonzalez's name.

The Boston Red Sox baserunners should've known that Gonzalez was going to "yeet" the ball, as this user puts it.

That One Cleveland Fan @One216Fan Oscar Gonzalez just YEETS piss missles and ya love to see it Oscar Gonzalez just YEETS piss missles and ya love to see it

As it turns out, Gonzalez also knows how to have fun at the plate. His walk-up song is the SpongeBob theme.

It all turned out fine for the Boston Red Sox. They still won the game by a score of 6-3.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far