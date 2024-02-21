"I need a farm" - Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shares adorable moment of son's delightful horseback riding adventure

Freddie Freeman is gearing up for the upcoming baseball season by participating in Dodgers spring training. His wife Chelsea is busy sharing adorable stories of her son Charlie taking part in various adventure activities, with yesterday being horseback riding.

She captioned one story:

I need a farm and a horse asap

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chelsea Freeman's Instagram story, as seen in a screenshot

Charlie was born in 2016, while Brandon John and Maximus Turner—born through surrogacy and Chelsea's pregnancy respectively—were welcomed into the world fewer than two months apart in 2020 and 2021. Freddie and Chelsea Freeman are the proud parents of these three boys.

Freddie was proud of his wife Chelsea for sharing their worries and fears with a large audience on social media about the infertility problems the pair faced after she gave birth to Charlie in 2016.

Freddie Freeman was picked up by the Atlanta Braves straight out of high school in 2007, and the duo started dating right after Chelsea joined college in 2011. After Chelsea Freeman graduated in 2013, the couple got engaged in January 2014.

On November 22, 2014, Freddie and Chelsea got married at the St. Regis Bal Harbour in Miami Beach, Florida. Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta's eighth season featured Chelsea before she was married, giving viewers a sneak peek at the two gowns she chose for her big day with Freddie.

Freddie Freeman will be hopeful to earn the second MVP nod of his career in 2024

Among the elite sluggers on the LA Dodgers team, like Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman may be the best value option to take home the NL MVP next season.

The former MVP winner had an incredible run in form since moving to the LA Dodgers with .948 OPS, surpassing 100 RBIs and runs scored in the last two seasons. More significantly, out of the three (Ohtani, Betts, and Freeman), Freeman has the strongest analytical profile.

Freeman finished the previous season in the 100th percentile for weighted on-base average, the 99th percentile for anticipated batting average, the 98th percentile for expected slugging percentage, and the 100th percentile for sweet spot contact.

The Dodgers slugger has performed spectacularly, but he hasn't lived up to his lofty expectations. Freeman's slugging percentage of .540 is less than what had been predicted (.552).

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.