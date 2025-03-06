Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde needs no one to assure support apart from her family. Acuna Jr. and Laborde met in 2019. The couple dated for four years before tying the knot on August 31, 2023. They share two sons: Ronald Daniel Acuna Laborde (born in 2020) and Jamal ( born in 2022).

Laborde often uses her social media platform to post fashion outfits while occasionally engaging with her followers. On Wednesday, she conducted a Q&A session where followers asked her several questions which she then reposted on her story.

Among the many questions, a fan asked Laborde about her previous comments regarding Cartier bracelets, questioning her stance on receiving luxury gifts. Her response was direct:

"Because I simply don’t need any other man to offer me anything!"

Maria's Instagram story

With the message, Maria dispelled any notions that people might have regarding female partners of celebrities.

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria speaks about gift from her father

In another Instagram Q&A, a user inquired about the watch she was wearing in one of the photos she shared.

Maria revealed that she is a watch collector and that it was a gift from her father.

"I love collecting watches lately, the last one I got was a gift from my dad and it was a watch I've wanted for a long time! ♥️" she wrote.

Maria's Instagram story

While Maria keeps herself engaged with her followers, her husband Ronald Acuna Jr. is aiming to return in 2025 after playing only 49 games in 2024. The outfielder suffered a leg injury in May during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

After an initial assessment of knee soreness, further imaging revealed a complete tear in his left anterior cruciate ligament, leading to him missing the remainder of the season. Before that, he was slashing .250/.351/.365 with four home runs, 15 RBI, and 16 stolen bases.

As per an update, Ronald Acuna Jr. may not be available on Opening Day but should be good enough to start in a month.

