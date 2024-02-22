"I need to stay healthy" - Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. weighs in on his goals for 2024 season

Coming off an MVP year, Ronald Acuna Jr. is all set to continue his dominance on the plate. The Atlanta Braves leadoff hitter became the first player in MLB history to have over 40 home runs and 70 stolen bases. He hit 41 home runs and stole 73 bases last year and expectations are that he will hit the 50-50 club this season.

Recently, in an interaction with the MLB, Acuna was asked about his goals for the 2024 season and whether he would have a 50-50 season:

"I need to stay healthy and play like how I played last year. I'm trying to be better than last year and stay healthy and that's it," Acuna said.

"You never know," he replied on being asked whether a 50-50 season is a possibility.

Amid contract extension rumors, Ronald Acuna Jr. sees himself a Braves for life

Back in 2019, the Atlanta Braves signed Ronald Acuna Jr. to an eight-year, $100 million deal, locking him up through the 2028 season. The Braves slugger has reciprocated well, with an NL MVP honor, four All-Star selections and two stolen bases. Due to injury, Acuna Jr. missed out on the Braves' 2021 championship run in the postseason.

Last Friday, during a media interaction, Acuna opened up about his future with the Braves, saying that he wants to spend his entire career with the club:

“It’s not a secret I want to be a Brave for life,” Acuna said through an interpreter. “I hope I can stay here forever and hopefully we can make that happen soon.”

Manager Brian Snitker is hopeful about this idea too, mentioning that one day, Acuna will retire and head to the Hall of Fame with a Braves cap:

“That would be great,” Snitker said. “I’m sure that is the hope of all the Braves fans and the organization. It’s a rare talent. You’d love to see him in this uniform and retire and go into the Hall of Fame with this ‘A’ on his cap.”

Though the contract extension talks have not started yet, it seems Ronald Acuna Jr. has a vision for his future, something the Braves' front office shares.

