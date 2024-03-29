"I never saw him chilling at his locker" - AJ Ramos says former Angels teammate Shohei Ohtani was already working on his game. 

Former Los Angeles Angels pitcher AJ Ramos recently gave an interesting interview about Shohei Ohtani on the Foul Territory Podcast.

He provided insights into the work ethic of his former teammate Ohtani. Ramos, reflecting on his time alongside the Japanese superstar in 2021 and 2022, revealed how dedicated Ohtani was to always improving and getting better at his game.

"I never saw him chilling at his locker" - Ramos said, making a simple but deep remark.

The statement encapsulates Ohtani's focus and dedication to refining his craft. Shohei Ohtani did not waste time relaxing; instead, he did things that were meant to make him better both as a pitcher and at bat.

"He seemed like just the hardest workers. One of the hardest workers that I've been around."

Ramos' testimony underscores Ohtani's determination to push the boundaries of his abilities.

Ohtani's dedication to excellence has been made clear by many when referring to his routine, from watching video footage to fine-tuning his mechanics to doing hard workouts. Ramos noted that Ohtani seemed to be constantly working, leaving little room for casual talk or leisure.

Shohei Ohtani has recently been linked with a gambling scandal that shocked the MLB

Concerns have been raised in the world of baseball regarding allegations involving Shohei Ohtani with a gambling scandal.

The story centers on Ippei Mizuhara, Ohtani's former interpreter, who was fired from the Los Angeles Dodgers after being accused of stealing money from the two-way superstar to pay a bookie.

A federal criminal investigation is underway, and Major League Baseball is also conducting its own inquiry. Ohtani has denied any involvement and has not been officially charged.

The news is an important moment in the sport, given the MLB's history with gambling scandals and Shohei Ohtani's role as a well-known figure in the sport, who has also helped with its expansion, newly acquired interest from younger audiences and an international appeal.

It also highlights the importance of preserving the game's reputation and integrity.

