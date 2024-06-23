"I offered to play for them this year for league minimum with no incentives" - Trevor Bauer reveals Dodgers turned down low-ball offer

Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer is trying to return to the big leagues. He last pitched for the Blue Crew during the 2021 season before he was let go.

The club released him after he was given a 194-game suspension from the league. He was accused of an alleged sexual assault incident, however, it has been settled.

The former big league pitcher was talking to fans on social media when he was asked if he would consider returning to the Dodgers organization. He then revealed he offered to play for the league minimum with no incentives, but they declined.

"Yeah I offered to play for them this year for the league minimum with no incentives to pay them back for the dollars they lost when I was suspended but" - said Bauer.

According to Statista, the league minimum for the MLB this year is $740,000, a $20,000 increase from last season. That is far from somebody like Mookie Betts making $30 million this year.

It would have been a great deal, as Bauer has been lighting it up in the Mexican League this season. He holds the record for most consecutive strikeouts with nine and the single-game strikeout record with 19.

While the talent level greatly differs in the Mexican League, it still shows that Bauer is an ace. he will continue to play in Mexico while trying to get back to a big league mound.

Former Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer could be involved in another legal battle soon

Profound baseball writer Bill James took to social media to discuss his view on Trevor Bauer returning to the big leagues. He believes the former Dodgers flamethrower could sue the league if he is not signed soon.

That is a position that Bauer does not want to be in, however, he has not ruled it out. Things could get sticky here soon.

I'd really prefer not to go this route but if I continue being kept out of baseball as I currently am I may have no other choice," - said Bauer.

Bauer hopes it does not come down to it, but he feels he had the game taken away from him unjustly. He also has lost out on millions of dollars as well.

"Let's hope it doesn't come to that and I'm allowed to return to my career that was taken from me over provably false allegations that never held any merit to begin with" - said Bauer.