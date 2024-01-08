"I had only one full healthy season there" - Chris Sale explains why he doesn't consider Red Sox tenure a success despite winning World Series

Depending on who you ask, the name Chris Sale may evoke different emotions and thoughts. One of the best pitchers of his generation, Sale had all the tools to excel in the MLB. However, injuries have plagued him over the past few seasons, something that the veteran himself believes will linger over his legacy with the Boston Red Sox.

In a recent interview on the hit baseball channel, Foul Territory, Chris Sale opened up about his time with the Boston Red Sox. The 34-year-old, who was traded to the Atlanta Braves this offseason, has been criticized in the media for his inability to remain on the field, something that he acknowledges.

"Chris Sale says he doesn't consider his time in Boston a success, despite winning a World Series, because he "did nothing" after he got his new contract" - @FoulTerritoryTV

"I had only one full healthy season there," Sale explained, saying that his injury history is why he feels that his tenure with the Boston Red Sox was not a successful one.

Even though the veteran starting pitcher won the World Series with the club in 2018, he felt that he was unable to accomplish anything following that title and subsequent contract extension.

In 2020, Sale signed a massive five-year, $145,000,000 deal with the Boston Red Sox, however, he did not pitch a single inning that year. From 2021 to 2023, Sale only pitched a total of 151.0 innings, something he said that he not be able to look back upon fondly.

Chris Sale will get a fresh start with the Atlanta Braves

Although Sale is on the backside of his MLB career, at 34 years old, the seven-time All-Star could bounce back and deliver a few more solid seasons. Sale waived his no-trade clause earlier this offseason, approving a move to join the Atlanta Braves in exchange for infield prospect Vaughn Grissom.

"This is a really good move for the Red Sox as well." #MLBTonight takes a look at Vaughn Grissom, the infielder sent to Boston in exchange for Chris Sale." - @MLBNetwork

Sale explained in an interview following the trade to the Atlanta Braves that he felt it was a kind of way to give something back to the franchise that gave him the massive contract extension. "I felt like I kind of owed them something because the last few years haven’t quite lived up to what I wanted to be there. It was in favor to both parties," Sale explained.

