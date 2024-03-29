"I was the only one who couldn't hit a homer" - Shohei Ohtani jokes about impressive debut for Dodgers 'Big Three'

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers made quick work of the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday, beating them 7-1. They outhit the St. Louis 10-3, giving them their second victory of the season.

Tyler Glasnow was impressive in his start, going six innings allowing just one run on two hits while striking out five batters. Ryan Yarbrough came in to shut down the last three innings, giving up just one hit.

There was no shortage of fireworks on Thursday for the Blue Crew. Both Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts muscled home runs off of Miles Mikolas, leaving Ohtani feeling left out, per SportsNet LA.

"I was the only guy who couldn't hit a homer, but I had a pretty good game today," stated Ohtani.

Ohtani had a good game, even though he did not muscle out a home run. He finished the day going 2-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout, bringing his batting average to .385 on the year.

The "big three" at the top of the order was magnificent. Betts, Ohtani, and Freeman combined for five hits, two home runs, and four RBIs. That alone is enough to win some games during the season.

Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers look as good as they do on paper

Los Angeles Dodgers - Shohei Ohtani (Image via Getty)

There are always some concerns that a team may not perform up to expectations after acquiring All-Star-level players. Baseball is a team sport at the end of the day, and not everybody meshes well together.

This is not the case for Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers. So far, they have played up to expectations in a short amount of time and could be a real problem for the rest of the league.

Mookie Betts is on a mission this season and has been turning heads. Through three games, the slugger is hitting .636 with two home runs. He looks poised to be in the running for an MVP award this year.

Outside of the Big Three, Will Smith is another player who has gotten off to a strong start. He finished his Thursday going 1-for-4 at the plate, bringing his batting average to .429.

The Dodgers will face off against the Cardinals three more times before squaring off against their division rivals, the San Francisco Giants. Bobby Miller is expected to get the start on Friday, who is coming off an impressive rookie season last year.

