"I play all day video games" — Padres star Luis Arraez reveals his daily gaming habits, competing against the likes of Jorge Polanco

There’s no doubting Luis Arraez’s baseball talent, but his potential isn’t limited to on-field activities. In a recent interview, the latest member of the San Deigo Padres shared that he’s hooked on video games and can play for an entire day.

“I play all day video games,” Arraez replied when asked about how frequently he plays games.

It raises the question: If Luis Arraez can have a .328/.354/.333 stat line, scoring 17 RBIs and 20 runs in 42 games for the Padres while playing video games all day long, how better can he do if his entire focus shifted to the sport?

The Seattle Mariners’ Jorge Polanco, the New York Yankees’ Marwin Gonzalez, and the Padres’ Jurickson Profar are Arraez’s squadmates for Call of Duty: Warzone, his favorite game, on PC.

Arraez, as a gamer, proudly claimed, "I'm great." He even ranked himself higher than his teammates during the interview.

Luis Arraez played for the Miami Marlins for two seasons, winning an All-Star nod and a Silver Slugger Award last year. He settled his arbitration with the club for a $10.6 million contract and later was traded to the Padres with one arbitration year remaining before his free agency.

Meanwhile, with the Padres on a 38-40 record and placed second in the NL West, Arraez has a chance to enter the playoffs. Compared to the Padres, the Marlins (25-49) are in a tough situation this season.

Luis Arraez suffered an unreasonable dip in the latest MLB The Show ratings

Last year, Luis Arraez won his second consecutive batting title, leading the league with a .354 batting average. However, despite this accomplishment, the statistical experts of the popular baseball game MLB The Show 24 rated Arraez 78 overall, lower than his previous rating of 83.

If you compare his statistics from 2022 and 2023, it raises questions about the basis for the Venezuelan All-Star's decline in rankings.

In 2022, he had a stat line of .316/.375/.420, with 49 RBIs, 88 runs, and a .795 OPS in 144 games. In 2023, his stat line improved to .354/.393/.469, with 69 RBIs, 71 runs, and a .861 OPS in 147 games.

Due to this, he was also excluded from the Marlins' top-five list. However, it remains to be seen if Arraez can improve his rating before the season ends and secure a place in his new team's top-tier list.