"I played a lot of GTA" - Elly De La Cruz's amusing retort to LA being 'his city' after season-best outing against Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers' series opener against the Cincinnati Reds felt like a mismatch on paper, given the recent record of both teams. But the Reds completed an impressive victory on Friday to surprise a fair few after Elly De La Cruz's best game of the season.

The Reds went into the game as underdogs, having lost 15 of their last 19 games while the Dodgers were fresh off a series victory against the San Francisco Giants.

Although the visitors were up against the odds, Elly De La Cruz produced one of the best games of his career to steal the show. The 22-year-old rising star went 4-for-4 on the night, scoring thrice and four stolen bases.

De La Cruz produced an interesting anecdote when asked about his season-high performance and love for LA.

“That’s because this is my city,” Elly De La Cruz said. “My first time in the U.S. was here. Also I played a lot of GTA when I was a little kid, I liked the city. I used to say I was born here. This is my city; L.A. is my city.”

The Reds shortstop has now got a league-leading 30 steals, more than 19 teams, and at this rate, he's projected for a record-breaking season between the bases.

“Eighty-plus," De La Cruz said on his stolen base goal. "I just go out there to have fun every game, play hard every day.”

Shohei Ohtani and Dave Roberts compliment Elly De La Cruz's dynamic outing

The Dodger Stadium was packed for the Shohei Ohtani bobblehead nights with fans expecting to get their hands on one of the 40,000 bobbleheads up for giveaway. However, it was Elly De La Cruz who stole the limelight on the Japanese superstar's special day.

De La Cruz was vocal about his admiration of Ohtani last season, and it was the Japanese superstar's turn to pay compliments to the Reds sensation after Thursday night's heroics.

“He’s a really good player,” Ohtani said. “And very impressive performance.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts paid the ultimate compliment to the ever-evolving Reds star:

“He’s 22, a switch-hitter, has got power from both sides. He’s dynamic in every way possible. His strength plays in every aspect of the game. There’s no doubt, if he’s not already one of the faces of baseball, he will be.”

Although it was a disappointing outing for a star-studded Dodgers offense in the series opener, the Reds will have to put on a special performance for a second consecutive game against the hosts when they meet on Friday.

