"I was pleased with the way I attacked" - Bryce Elder reflects on strong season debut after shutting down Marlins

Bryce Elder knows a thing or two about starting a season in Triple-A and then going on to perform flawlessly at the major league level.

Last year, Elder went from being Triple-A Gwinnett’s Opening Day starter to an MLB All-Star selection within just a few months.

In 2024, Elder started the season again in the minors but Spencer Strider’s season-ending injury meant that he would eventually get his chance once again.

He did, when the Braves recalled him from Gwinnett on Monday and named him as their starter against the Miami Marlins.

In his first MLB start of the season, Elder showed that he can play a valuable role in Atlanta’s rotation. He threw 6 ⅔ scoreless innings, striking out four and walking none as the Braves shutout the Marlins 3-0 in Game 1 of the series.

"I thought I made some pretty good pitches when I needed to, for the most part. Got ahead pretty well, so I was pleased with the way I attacked." - Bryce Elder

Spencer Strider’s season-ending surgery has left a significant void in their rotation. But the Braves will draw confidence from Elder’s outing. They can rely on the 24-year-old when needed, and give some extra rest to the likes of Reynaldo Lopez, Chris Sale and Charlie Morton in between their starts.

Bryce Elder was ‘disappointed’ to start 2024 in Triple-A

While the first half of 2023 couldn't have gone any better for Bryce Elder, the second half was fraught with struggles.

He started 2024 in Triple-A, which Elder described as ‘disappointing’ in his post-game press conference. However, he also acknowledged the importance of the bigger picture.

“I was upset at first. I think that’s always going to be the reaction," Elder said. "But I have to realize I’m still 24 and I’m planning on playing this game for a long, long time."

Elder wasn't the Braves’ only standout performer on Monday. Travis D’Arnaud hit his fifth home run in four games to help the Braves register their seventh win in last eight games.

