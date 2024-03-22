"I practiced this pitch because you were in the same division" - Yu Darvish says Joey Votto forced him to develop two-seamer after video goes viral

Joey Votto is no stranger to facing off against Yu Darvish. Through the duo's careers, they have faced off against each other 28 times, with Votto putting up some decent numbers off the international flamethrower.

In 28 at-bats, the veteran slugger is hitting .286/.355/.464 with a home run and two doubles. However, Darvish has held his own on the mound, striking out the six-time All-Star nine times.

Facing off against Votto so much, Darvish wanted a pitch he could count on, so he developed his two-seam fastball. He admitted to Votto on social media that it was because of him that he developed a new pitch.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I practiced this pitch because you were in the same division" Darvish said about developing his two-seamer.

Expand Tweet

This speaks to just how great of a hitter Joey Votto was. Aside from his six All-Star game appearances, Votto is also a former NL MVP, Hank Aaron Award winner, and Gold Glover.

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, Yu Darvish is no slouch himself. Just in the MLB alone, he is a five-time All-Star, 2013 AL strikeout leader, 2020 NL wins leader, and 2020 All-MLB First Team.

Yu Darvish and Joey Votto could face off again this season

San Diego Padres - Yu Darvish (Image via Getty)

While Yu Darvish and Joey Votto have faced off 28 different times, there is a chance for more matchups this season. Votto recently signed a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, and he is doing all he can to make the Opening Day roster, but he arrived at camp late. He signed a non-roster deal, so he is not guaranteed a roster spot.

Early reports show that Daniel Vogelbach holds the edge over Votto in cracking the Opening Day roster. However, there is still time for the veteran slugger to impress his new squad.

The San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays square off in a three-game series starting on April 19. That leaves a little less than a month for Votto to make the team.

The fanbase would love to see Votto take the field at Rogers Centre. He is a fellow Canadian born in Toronto and grew up a Blue Jays fan. If he makes the team, he will enter his 18th season in the big leagues.

Votto spent the previous 17 seasons all with the Cincinnati Reds, who declined his player option following the 2023 season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.