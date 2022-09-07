"I prematurely reported on these events and simply got it wrong" - Fox Sports analyst issues apology for spreading false information in regard to Freddie Freeman and agent Casey Close's contract negotiations

Fox Sports analyst Doug Gottlieb took to Twitter this afternoon to issue a public apology in regard to his reports on Freddie Freeman and agent Casey Close's contract negotiations. Gottlieb reported that Close withheld information on certain contract offers sent by the Braves, but these turned out to be false accusations. Gottlieb's full apology can be seen below.

"On June 29, I commented on alleged circumstance surrounding Freddie Freeman's negotiations with the Atlanta Braves and his relationship with his former agent Casey Close. While I always strive to report accurate information, I prematurely reported on these events and simply got it wrong."

Gottlieb continued:

"Upon further vetting of my sources, a review of the lawsuit filed against me in this matter, and a direct conversation with Casey himself, I have learned that the conduct I alleged did not occur and that there is no credible basis for stating that it did."

Gottlieb further stated:

"My ultimate investigation into this matter confirms that Casey Close, did, in fact, communicate all offers to Freddie Freeman and the sources I relied on were incorrect, in no uncertain terms. I appreciate the damage that misinformation like this can cause and have been in touch with Casey Close to apologize directly. I have also deleted my original tweet."

Gottlieb reported false information, potentially damaging the credibility of agent Casey Close. Gottlieb's admission was much-needed and provided a chance for Close to regain some of his credibility.

Reviewing the Doug Gottlieb-Freddie Freeman-Casey Close Saga

As he made his first appearance back in Atlanta as a member of the Dodgers earlier this season, reports surfaced that Freddie Freeman was unhappy with his agent Casey Close. Doug Gottlieb took that opportunity to tweet accusations that Close had withheld the Braves' final contract offer.

Doug Gottlieb @GottliebShow Casey Close never told Freddie Freeman about the Braves final offer, that is why Freeman fired him. He found out in Atlanta this weekend. It isn’t that rare to have happen in MLB, but it happened - Close knew Freddie would have taken the ATL deal

Reports that turn out to be false are always concerning, especially in the age of the internet, where news travels so quickly. Hopefully, for Casey Close and his agent group, this incident will be erased from memory, and he can continue as a respected MLB player's agent.

