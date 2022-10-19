Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani has opened up on his frustrations after missing the Major League Baseball playoffs yet again.

In an interview at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, Ohtani admitted that he had a great season personally. However, he was disappointed after the Angels missed out on the playoffs for the eighth year running. He said:

“I have to say that August and September in particular felt longer to me than last year. We were not able to play as many good games as we would like — including 14 consecutive losses. So I have a rather negative impression of this season.”

The Angels ended the regular season 73-89, falling 33 games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West. Individually, however, the Japanese continued to impress, carrying his AL MVP form from last season into 2022. The 28-year-old was 15-9 with a 2.33 ERA as a pitcher.

As a batter, he hit 34 home runs, had 95 RBIs and hit .273.

Despite the disappointing form of the Angels in recent years, Ohtani has already agreed to a $30 million deal with the Angels for the 2023 season. It will also be his final year before becoming a free agent.

Will Shohei Ohtani win the 2022 AL MVP award over Yankees' Aaron Judge?

The race for the AL MVP has gotten tighter, with Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge both playing in a league of their own this season.

The Japanese has shown an unbelievable level as a two-way player. Meanwhile, Judge has been stunning with his batting numbers leading the Yankees to the AL Championship Series.

Shohei Ohtani will be disappointed after missing the playoffs yet again

Shohei Ohtani has also hit 33 home runs so far, with a .267 batting average. His dominance as a pitcher also continued with a 2.58 ERA and a WHIP of 1.044. However, the Angels' failure to make the playoffs could hurt his chances, considering Judge's deep run with the Yankees.

Judge, meanwhile, has a slash line of .316/.419/.701, totaling 1.120 OPS.

Both players have raised the bar with exceptional seasons for the team. Judge is chasing a World Series title in a stunning season. However, Ohtani will be disappointed to not win the MVP award after posting staggering numbers in a remarkable season.

