Shohei Ohtani's MVP case: The dominant two-way star has a one-of-a-kind resume Judge can't compete with

The 2022 American League MVP race has narrowed down to two possibilities: Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge. Both are having outstanding seasons for their respective teams this year. Judge is having a historic season on offense and could break decades-old records. Shohei Ohtani's two-way ability is once again showing that he remains one of the most talented players in the MLB.

"Shohei Ohtani-Aaron Judge AL MVP race is a battle of mythical creatures" - L.A. Daily News

Let's start with Aaron Judge, who has been terrific this season for the New York Yankees. Judge currently leads all of baseball by a wide margin with 59 home runs this year. He is on pace to become the first player since the steroid era to hit 60-plus home runs in a single season. On top of this, Judge is leading the league in seven other major offensive statistics.

Through 142 games, Judge has a slash line of .316/.419/.701, totaling a whopping 1.120 OPS. If he can slightly raise his batting average over these final games, there is a chance that he could be the first Triple Crown since 2012. Aaron Judge is also on the Yankees squad who is currently first in the AL East.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Aaron Judge is coming for the AL HR record & Triple Crown Aaron Judge is coming for the AL HR record & Triple Crown 👑👀 https://t.co/YrmMYebd5f

"Aaron Judge is coming for the AL HR record & Triple Crown" - FOX Sports: MLB

What Aaron Judge is doing is insane for the Yankees this year. However, Shohei Ohtani could be having an even more spectacular season for the Los Angeles Angels. Let's take a look into Ohtani's MVP case this season.

Shohei Ohtani deserves his second American League MVP in a row this season

Los Angeles Angels v Houston Astros

Despite Aaron Judge having an outstanding season, Ohtani's skill set is just too unique and valuable to not give him the award. Other than Babe Ruth over 100 years ago, no other player has been able to both pitch and hit at such a high level.

At the plate, Ohtani is having yet another All-Star caliber season. Through 142 games played, his slash line is .268/.358/.536, totaling to an OPS just shy of .900. He also has 34 home runs, 27 double, and 89 RBIs this year.

However, he could be having an even better season on the mound this year. Through 25 starts on the bump for the Angels, Ohtani is 13-8 with just a 2.43 ERA. He is also just shy of 200 strikeouts in 148 innings pitched this season. His 13 wins have become even more impressive after factoring in the Angels' losing record this season.

Super 70s Sports @Super70sSports Aaron Judge is having an unbelievable season and will probably win the MVP. But there’s no fucking way he or anyone else is as valuable as Shohei Ohtani. 12-8 with a 2.55 ERA and 188 K’s, and 34 homers and 88 RBI. That’s sorcery, motherfucker. Aaron Judge is having an unbelievable season and will probably win the MVP. But there’s no fucking way he or anyone else is as valuable as Shohei Ohtani. 12-8 with a 2.55 ERA and 188 K’s, and 34 homers and 88 RBI. That’s sorcery, motherfucker. https://t.co/sWUFBYdMP7

"Aaron Judge is having an unbelievable season and will probably win the MVP. But there’s no f***ing way he or anyone else is as valuable as Shohei Ohtani. 12-8 with a 2.55 ERA and 188 K’s, and 34 homers and 88 RBI. That’s sorcery, motherf***er." - Super 70s Sports

Shohei Ohtani's talent is simply unheard of in Major League Baseball. Being able to both pitch and hit makes him the most valuable player on his team. After another terrific season, he deserves his second American League MVP award.

