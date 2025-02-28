"I really don't care" - Jackson Merrill makes feelings clear about Padres batting line-up position

San Diego Padres slugger Jackson Merrill was lights-out in the majors during his rookie season last year, finishing runner-up in the NL Rookie of the Year race. Some even argue that Merrill was more deserving to win the award than Paul Skenes.

As a rookie, Merrill improved his batting order throughout the season with spectacular performances. Starting from ninth hole, he went as up as fifth despite being just a rookie.

Heading into the 2025 season, Merrill is expected to bat third in the lineup for the Padres. When asked about it on the Ben and Woods show, the outfielder said:

"I really don't care where I'm at in the lineup," Merrill said (8:32 onwards).

"Obviously, I didn't care last year. I started in the nine hole, moved up to eight, then seven — kind of just moved up a spot at a time until I got to fifth and just stayed there. But if I move to the three hole—yeah, great. If not, then I have to do my job in the five hole, protecting somebody."

A promotion in the batting lineup would mean more uptick in terms of production for Jackson Merrill. Batting in the top-three would give more at-bats per game than any other position in the order. Thus, it's paramount for those batting inside top-three to play with more responsibility.

If Merrill gets the promotion, he will likely bat behind Luis Arraez and Fernando Tatis Jr. but possibly ahead of Manny Machado.

Jackson Merrill explains the difference between batting third and fifth in the lineup

Jackson Merrill finished the 2024 season with .292 batting average, 24 home runs and 90 RBIs. If he gets to perform and play at third, the RBI and HR numbers are bound to be boosted.

That's what he tried to explain when asked what difference it would create in his mind while going for at-bats.

"You know, in the three hole, you're protected, so I have to take more walks, see more pitches, and try to get a better pitch to hit every at-bat," Merrill said.

"But in the five hole, if I don't have as much protection, then I'm the one protecting Manny and the boys. Yeah, so it really just depends on wherever they want to put me—wherever they think is the best fit for the team."

However, the sophomore star doesn't mind batting anywhere in the lineup, as he's just grateful for playing in the majors.

