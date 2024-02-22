"I don't really feel like it's ahead of schedule" - Shohei Ohtani opens us about his rehab as star targets '50 at bats' in preseason

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ multi-talented star, Shohei Ohtani, has updated the public and media on his recuperation status heading into the new season. During a recent media conference, Ohtani, who plans to bat 50 times in the preseason to get ready for the regular season opener in Korea, expressed his confidence.

Ohtani rejected the idea that he was recovering ahead of schedule while acknowledging the excellent direction of his recovery, speaking through his interpreter:

"I think we're right on schedule, which is a really good thing, and my body is reacting really well so far. Everything is going in the right direction."

Shohei Ohtani showed improvement during a practice session with the Dodgers on Wednesday.

After taking part in his second batting practice session, the 29-year-old athlete stressed the value of actual at-bats over computer simulations. Despite only seeing six pitches, Shohei Ohtani showed off his power with a solid ground ball to the right side of Dodgers lefty Ryan Yarbrough during the practice.

Ohtani revealed that in order to be prepared for the regular season, he plans to complete 50 at-bats during spring training. As a part of his preparation, Ohtani plans on using the Los Angeles Dodgers’ indoor pitching machine.

"I think I have more than enough time to get 50 at bats, I can simulate it with the machine, but I have to do live at bats, I have enough time."

The slugger, who is reknowned for his two-way ability, expressed happiness with his body’s reaction to the rehabilitation. He said he felt fine at the bat and that his body was responding to the swing like it should be.

Ohtani is certain he will be ready for the Dodgers’ season against the San Diego Padres in Korea on March 20, even though he won’t be playing in this week’s Cactus League games. Shohei Ohtani is a vital player to keep an eye on as he looks to have a big first season with the Dodgers.

