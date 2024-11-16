"I regret this one" - Paul Skenes reflects on sharing fastball grip with Shota Imanaga before Cubs ace's no-hitter against Pirates

On Sept. 4, Shota Imanaga, Nate Pearson and Porter Hodge combined for the Chicago Cubs' first no-hitter at Wrigley Field in 52 years. It was a sight to be seen as the Cubbies took down the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-0.

Imanaga was masterful during the start. He kept the Pirates hitters on their toes, tossing seven no-hit innings, but was pulled after that. He was at 95 pitches, and Chicago turned to its bullpen.

Unfortunately, Paul Skenes may have played a part in Imanaga's success against his club. In an interview with MLB, he revealed he taught Imanaga his fastball grip ahead of that series.

"I regret this one a little bit because Shota [Imanaga] came up to me when we were in Pittsburgh and he asked me how I held my fastball and not my sinker, and so, I was like, 'Yeah, here you go, dude.' Like whatever, check it out, and then he no-hit us his next outing," Skenes said.

Skenes could not have imagined Imanaga would have the success he did against his squad. That may be the end of Skenes giving any advice to anyone that he is not teammates with.

Shota Imanaga gave props to Paul Skenes following no-hitter

MLB: Chicago Cubs-Press Conference - Shota Imanaga (Image Source: IMAGN)

Shota Imanaga could do no wrong that night as the Cubs put away the Pirates. Everything was working for the lefty, from his fastball command to his offspeed pitches. Even better, his bullpen was able to keep Pittsburgh's hitters at bay after he departed.

Imanaga was later asked how he was able to have such a stellar game. Jokingly, he gave props to Paul Skenes for showing him how he grips his fastball.

"Looking back, the reason I had a good game was maybe that talk [Skenes and I] had," Imanaga said.

You cannot fault Skenes for trying to help out his fellow pitchers. While they are on separate teams, pitchers are a huge community of players who typically jump at the chance to help one another out.

Both pitchers will look to parlay their impressive rookie seasons into something more in 2025. Skenes is a finalist for the NL Rookie of the Year award, while Imanaga just missed out.

That does not mean Shota Imanaga did not have a good enough season, he was just outshined by Skenes, Milwaukee Brewers slugger Jackson Chourio and San Diego Padres star Jackson Merrill.

