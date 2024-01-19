"I would have said f**k you" - When Dustin Pedroia lashed out at reporter to defend Bryce Harper's 'clown question' retort

It's undeniable that Bryce Harper has been one of the best players of his generation. One of the most competitive players in the MLB, the two-time MVP has made a name for himself for playing with an edge that has also made him one of the most polarizing players in the league.

Expand Tweet

"Bryce Harper hitting a Homerun the 2022 world series" - @BBallPicsGoHard

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Even though Bryce Harper has accomplished nearly everything that a player can, he has found himself become one of the most divisive players in the MLB. Fans tend to either love or hate Harper because of his competitive streak and outspoken personality.

One of the incidents that proved that Harper would stand up for himself came when the future Hall of Famer was only 19 years old. When Harper was a member of the Washington Nationals, the team was on a road trip to square off against the Toronto Blue Jays.

During the team's trip, Harper was asked if he would take advantage of the drinking age in Canada. Since the club was playing the Toronto Blue Jays, the drinking age in Ontario, Canada was only 19, which would allow Harper to have alcohol legally.

Expand Tweet

"11 years ago today, 19-year-old Bryce Harper coined the phrase "clown question" - @TalkinBaseball_

In response to the question, Harper said "I'm not answering that, that's a clown question, bro." This response went viral, with fans siding with either party involved in the situation. Boston Red Sox legend Dustin Pedroia was one who sided with Harper's comment.

"I would have said f**k you," Pedroia explained, saying that he would give the reporter a hard time the next time the Red Sox visited Toronto. For religious reasons, Harper does not drink alcohol, which made the question even more inappropriate.

Bryce Harper will look to add a 2024 World Series ring to his impressive MLB resume

The one thing that continues to elude Bryce Harper is a World Series title. The former first-overall pick was close in 2022 when the Philadelphia Phillies made a playoff run as a Wild Card team. Ultimately, Harper and the Phillies fell to the Houston Astros.

Entering the 2024 season, Harper and the Phillies will be looking to get over the hump and bring a title to the city for the first time since 2008. The team was able to re-sign Aaron Nola this offseason and will enter the new season as one of the favorites in the National League.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.