"I was scared I'd see my name... I didn't want to read negativity" - When Derek Jeter explained why he kept dating life with wife Hannah private

Derek Jeter was a force to be reckoned with during his playing days with the New York Yankees. He became the club's 15th captain for his skills and his leadership in the clubhouse.

However, playing for a powerhouse like the Bronx Bombers, Jeter had to deal with plenty of distractions. There was not a time when the slugger did not see the media or had a camera pointed at his face.

Jeter was not a huge fan of all the media attention. He wanted to keep his personal life, like his marriage, out of the public eye. Jeter reminisced on how nervous he would get scrolling on the internet, via the Business Insider.

"I was always scared that I'd see my name and then scroll to see what they're saying. And I didn't want to deal with that when I was playing. I'd tell my family and friends, 'If you read something or hear something, don't tell me about it.' I didn't want to read negativity," said Jeter.

Jeter did not want to hear all the rumors the internet was saying. He had a job to do, and that was to play to the best of his ability and not be a distraction.

"I always knew that my job was to limit distractions for my team and not cause headlines. So I kept a lot of things to myself" said Jeter.

Derek Jeter now embraces the media side of things

MLB World Series - Derek Jeter (Photo via IMAGN)

In October 2014, Derek Jeter launched The Players' Tribune. This is an online platform that works a bit differently than others. It is a space that allows athletes to share their personal stories from their point of view.

The site has seen success over the years, given its unique concept. Athletes have been able to share their stories, like Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert's article on brotherhood in the NBA.

A few years later, Jeter would sign a contract and join Fox Sports as an MLB studio analyst. He, alongside Kevin Burkhardt, Alex Rodriguez, and David Ortiz in the postseason, have been a joy to watch.

Initially, he declined Fox Sports' offer when they approached him. However, after pondering over the matter for a bit, he decided to accept their offer. Now, he gets to keep being a part of the game that he holds close to his heart.

