Pete Rose, the Hit King of baseball, is once again lobbying for an opportunity to be in the Hall of Fame. Best known for playing with the Cincinnati Reds, Rose is considered one of the greatest hitters in the history of the game. After years of being snubbed, he continues to push for a spot in the Hall of Fame.

In the latest chapter of this long and drawn-out story, Rose has now written a letter to the commissioner of baseball asking for forgiveness. He also pleaded his case for an opportunity at the Hall of Fame. The title that has been denied to Rose since his lifetime ban from baseball in 1989. Per an article by USA Today, he wrote to Rob Manfred about his mistakes and regrets.

"I screwed that up… I hold myself accountable. I write now to ask for another chance," said Rose

Pete Rose is virtually exiled from baseball and is now seeking recognition for his accomplishments. During his time in the league, the seventeen-time All-Star was barred from betting on baseball games. He also gambled on games while managing the Cincinnati Reds.

"It is time #PeteRose enters the HoF." - Dan Clark

On the field, no one could doubt Rose's abilities. He was a leader in the clubhouse and led by example. Teammates rarely had a bad word to say about a player who left everything on the field.

Rose had a 0.303 lifetime batting average with the Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies, and Montreal Expos. With 4,256 career hits, he still holds the MLB hit record. He is the all-time leader in career singles, games played, and at-bats. Rose also has three World Series titles to his name (1975, 1976, 1980).

Pete Rose is the all-time MLB hit leader with 4,256 total hits in his career

Former Philadelphia Phillies player Pete Rose acknowledges the crowd at Citizens Bank Park

"Charlie Hustle," as he was referred to in his playing days, was known for his overzealous and high-energy approach to the game. Teammates have mentioned how Rose played every game like it was game seven of the World Series.

Doug Gottlieb @GottliebShow Jon Heyman @JonHeyman It’s time. Pete should be in the Hall! twitter.com/nypostsports/s… It’s time. Pete should be in the Hall! twitter.com/nypostsports/s… No, Pete Rose should not and will not be in the Hall Of Fame. He bet on baseball, the cardinal sin, likely when he was a player/manager which makes it worse. Never contrite, never honest, never in the HOF twitter.com/JonHeyman/stat… No, Pete Rose should not and will not be in the Hall Of Fame. He bet on baseball, the cardinal sin, likely when he was a player/manager which makes it worse. Never contrite, never honest, never in the HOF twitter.com/JonHeyman/stat…

"No, Pete Rose should not and will not be in the Hall Of Fame. He bet on baseball, the cardinal sin, likely when he was a player/manager which makes it worse. Never contrite, never honest, never in the HOF" - Doug Gottlieb

Baseball fans are polarized when it comes to Pete Rose. There seems to be no gray area. Many believe Rose should be accepted into the Hall of Fame based on merit and his long list of achievements. Others, however, believe that Rose committed the cardinal sin by betting on baseball.

Poll : 0 votes