In early 2022, Stephen A. Smith stirred controversy with remarks criticizing Shohei Ohtani for not speaking English.

Ohtani, the reigning American League MVP, responded gracefully during an interview with GQ, expressing his willingness to speak English while emphasizing that his on-field performance was his primary form of communication.

Smith’s comments sparked backlash, leading him to issue an apology on X (formerly called Twitter).

"I screwed up... I am sincerely sorry" - Stephen A. Smith

Fast forward to 2024, and Shohei Ohtani has become the biggest star in Major League Baseball, signing a record-breaking 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers worth $700 million.

Despite facing initial criticism, Ohtani’s exceptional skills and achievements on the field have made him a universal favorite among fans.

Stephen A. Smith’s remarks about Shohei Ohtani found an unlikely supporter in Michael Jordan.

Despite the ongoing success of Ohtani, who's predicted to become one of the best athletes in history, Jordan recently named Aaron Judge the most important player in baseball, based on his in-field achievements and the language barrier.

While initially criticized for his remarks about Ohtani’s language use, Smith’s comments resurfaced in light of Ohtani losing to Judge in the recent signing by Michael Jordan’s brand.

The move raised eyebrows, leading to speculations about whether Jordan’s decision reflects a belief that Ohtani, despite his on-field brilliance, may not be ideal for sponsorship deals.

The journey from controversy to unlikely supports sheds light on the complexities of perception and the ever-evolving narrative in sports. Shohei Ohtani’s response and subsequent success showcase the power of on-field performance in overcoming language-related criticisms.

As the MLB offseason progresses, the spotlight remains on Ohtani, an atlete who continues to break barriers and redefine the expectations of a modern-day baseball superstar.