“I screwed up” - Pirates’ Bubba Chandler reflects on tough start after disappointing first MLB outing vs. Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski got the better of the Pittsburgh Pirates' Bubba Chandler in the starting pitcher matchup of the future stars. While Misiorowski went 7.0 innings, Chandler could only manage eight outs and was chased out of the game by the high-flying Brewers offense on Sunday.

Ad

Chandler was promoted from the Pirates' developmental system this year after recording 5-6, 4.05 ERA with the Pirates' AAA affiliate in Indianapolis. He had a strong 4-0, 1.83 ERA record last season.

The 22-year-old earned nine runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out just three batters. It wasn't what the MLB Pipeline's No.1 pitching prospect and No. 2 overall had hoped.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You don't want your first start going like that," Bubba Chandler said. "You don't want any game going like that. I hate that I screwed up the bullpen, but try to get after it next week and learn from it. But it sucks."

Ad

Trending

It was Bubba Chandler's first start of the season. Heading into the game, Chandler was 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA, comprising three starts of 4.0 innings in a bulk relief role. His ERA after the game ballooned to 7.36.

"All you can do is flush it," Chandler added. "I'm going to go back and watch the game and watch more of my body and what I was doing, what actually happened. But yeah, I'm going to learn from them and get better. I just put our team in a horrible position today from the get-go, and it su**s."

Ad

Ad

There was pressure on Jacob Misiorowski, meanwhile, having gone 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA over his last five starts. As a promoted prospect himself, he had some kind words for his counterpart.

“I wouldn’t say I’m anywhere near a veteran at this point, but the biggest thing is just keep going,” said Misiorowski. “I mean, I had a few rough ones, and you’re here for a reason. So you’re going to figure it out.”

Ad

Don Kelly instills faith in Bubba Chandler and his homework

Pirates manager Don Kelly said that he expects Bubba Chandler to do better in his next start. The pitching staff that has worked on and created an icon out of Paul Skenes should be able to deliver some good work with their recent prospect.

“Baseball’s a tough game to play in general, especially here at the big league level,” Kelly said. “There’s just always something challenging guys, and they are always continuing to learn about how they can make adjustments and get better.

Ad

“Knowing the competitor Bubba is, he’ll be back to the drawing board with (pitching coach) Oscar (Marin) and the pitching group finding some ways to learn from this game.”

With the win, the Brewers completed the sweep over the Pirates. Pittsburgh, with a 64-80 record, fell to a lowly 25.0 games behind the NL Central leaders.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More