“I see MLB isn’t testing for crack”; “Players vs manager” - Fans react as Triston Casas says Rafael Devers is MLB’s best 3B, Alex Bregman fits at 2B

Rafael Devers made his plans clear after it was announced that the Boston Red Sox had signed Alex Bregman. he stated that he had zero plans to give up third base, citing that it is "his position."

After making those comments, Devers was hit with some criticism with many stating him moving from third base would help the club. However, Triston Casas does not think that is the case, going as far as to say Devers is the best at the hot corner.

Casas believes third base is Devers' position and the veteran is only getting better with age. In Casas' eyes, Bregman is going to be the one that has to give up third base.

Casas' comments did not sit right with many baseball fans. They certainly do not think that Devers is the best at his position.

"I see MLB isn't drug testing for crack" one fan posted.

"Players vs managers. Love to see it" said another.

"The best 3B in baseball?! He's not even the best hitting 3B in baseball.." said another.

Some fans do not even view Rafael Devers as the best-hitting third-baseman in baseball. To call him the best is just absurd to some.

"What a laughable statement. Did he not see how many mistakes last year?" said another.

"Does he know AB just won a Gold Glove at 3rd base?" said another.

"Casas is just protecting his job at first base" said another.

Red Sox must come to a decision regarding Rafael Devers and Alex Bregman

Boston Red Sox - Alex Cora (Photo via IMAGN)

This is not an easy situation for the Red Sox to navigate. They have someone who has given his all to the club since 2017. On the other hand, you just signed someone who won a Gold Glove at third base in 2024.

Choosing between Alex Bregman and Rafael Devers is not going to be easy. However, it is a decision that they must make with spring training just beyond the horizon.

To keep Devers happy, they could keep him at third base and move Alex Bregman over to second. This has been something the club has been working on already with Bregman at camp.

The club could also move Devers from third and put him as the DH. That would free up third base for Bregman and the club could turn to prospect Kristian Campbell to man second base.

