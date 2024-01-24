"I was shocked to see the Yankees part with that many people" - Michael King thinks Padres won the Juan Soto trade

Michael King will sport some new colors with the San Diego Padres , while Juan Soto will suit up in the pinstripes for the New York Yankees this season. The two teams agreed to a trade where SD received King, Jhony Brito, Randy Vasquez, Drew Thorpe and Kyle Higashioka for Soto and Trent Grisham last month.

It was a solid deal for both sides. The Bronx Bombers added a power-hitting outfielder to boost their lineup ahead of the new season. San Diego received multiple payers that can help them win now.

While Soto is an All-Star outfielder who will likely help the Yanks tremendously, King is going all in with his new squad. King spoke with The New York Post and insisted that San Diego won the trade.

"I continue to praise (Padres general manager) A.J. Preller and be confident in saying I feel like the Padres won the trade," King said.

That is a comment that some fans may not agree with, but King explained his reasoning.

"I feel like the talent we've gotten, I was shocked to see the Yankees part with that many people," King said. "Obviously, it's Juan Soto, so you have to give up a big package, but I was pumped to see who was coming with me to San Diego."

After the Juan Soto trade, Padres pitcher Michael King is ready for a more prominent role

Michael King (via Getty Images)

Michael King was used in a variety of roles for the Yankees. He has experience coming out of the bullpen and starting games, which makes him a valuable arm on the roster.

After being a premiere player in the Juan Soto trade, King understands what is expected of him and welcomes the challenges. He is ready to take on any role the team gives him, likely as a starter.

"I'm excited to start a new chapter in my career as a starter," King said. "I've had those conversations with (the Padres), and that's what they expect out of me, and that's what I want them to expect out of me. I'm going to continue to pitch with a chip on my shoulder."

There is no doubt that King will put it all on the line for his new squad.

