"I would not sign a guy who has only played 70 games in the majors but that's just me" "Dude, this GM is goated" - MLB fans divided over Atlanta Braves rookie Michael Harris' 8-year, $72 million contract

Atlanta Braves rookie Michael Harris has been on a tear in his short time in the MLB. Harris has been a tremendous help to Atlanta this year. With Atlanta three games behind the Mets going into Wednesday, the defending champs are on-pace for another October run.

Making sure they have their future in order, they decided to ink their rookie outfielder to an 8-year deal. Michael Harris will be a Brave for the next 8 years, racking up about $72 million in that time.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Braves locking up their young talent again Braves locking up their young talent again https://t.co/k5gSDGiGqC

Harris has had a great season thus far. The rookie is batting .287 with 39 RBIs and 13 stolen bases. He has looked great alongside the return of All-Star Ronald Acuna Jr. The pair made for a lockdown outfield.

With Atlanta locking up Harris to secure their outfield for the next several seasons, some fans are questioning the signing. Some fans believe that this contract is too much for someone who has only played half of an MLB season.

Dappur @DappurDudz @TalkinBaseball_ I would not sign a guy who has only played 70 games in the majors but that’s just me @TalkinBaseball_ I would not sign a guy who has only played 70 games in the majors but that’s just me

While Harris has only played half a season, there is no denying the potential for what he can grow into. Aside from that, if Atlanta can sign him now, they will save more money. It's a gamble, as Harris could just be on a hot streak, but this is a strategy more professional teams are taking. The younger you sign a player, the more money you save.

Nick Simons @Nick_simons17 @TalkinBaseball_ 9 mill a year he could get more in the future @TalkinBaseball_ 9 mill a year he could get more in the future

Alex.Garcia @lexoid23 @TalkinBaseball_ I’m jealous of how cost effective their spending has been @TalkinBaseball_ I’m jealous of how cost effective their spending has been

Atlanta signed Austin Riley to a 10-year, $212 million contract earlier this year and has Acuna and Ozzie Albies through 2025. This team is loaded with young talent. After winning the World Series in 2021, the team could dominate the MLB for the next couple of seasons.

While the deal is great for Atlanta, some fans are questioning whether the deal was too good for Atlanta. Some fans believe that Michael Harris signed too early and for too little.

Smitty @__VSmithII @TalkinBaseball_ Locking up is a great choice of words. Cause what the hell is this. @TalkinBaseball_ Locking up is a great choice of words. Cause what the hell is this.

Atlanta Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos has this team ready to go for the next several seasons

Anthopoulos has made some great signings in recent years. He has set the Braves up for long-term success.

King @2SeamKing @TalkinBaseball_ AA is a genius, kudos to him. He’s taking a gamble but Harris is a really good player; regardless of the sample size. @TalkinBaseball_ AA is a genius, kudos to him. He’s taking a gamble but Harris is a really good player; regardless of the sample size.

StraightTalkSports @StraightTalkSp1 @TalkinBaseball_ Every none Braves fan watching AA go to work @TalkinBaseball_ Every none Braves fan watching AA go to work https://t.co/K0EhfT6Ux9

It is tough for fans of other teams to see how many moves the Braves have made and how well they are setting themselves up for the future. With Atlanta having a core of Acuna, Olson, Riley, Albies, and Harris over the next several seasons, the team will be a fun group to watch.

St. Louis Cardinals v Atlanta Braves

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif