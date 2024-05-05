"I could sue your a** for telling such a lie" - Stephen A. Smith replies to former MLB pitcher Jonathan Papelbon's 'racist' claim

The war of words between sports TV personality Stephen A. Smith and former Boston Red Sox pitcher Jonathan Papelbon continues as the broadcaster replied to the pitcher's comments on Saturday.

Speaking on "Foul Territory," Papelbon dismissed Smith's earlier remarks on Mike Trout and went on to call him "racist" and "xenophobic". He also said that Smith once had to be thrown out of the Philadelphia Phillies clubhouse a few years ago. Replying to Papelbon's comments, Smith said:

“I’ve never been thrown out of a locker room, I’ve never been thrown out of a clubhouse... That is a lie. Now, I could sue your a** for telling such a lie like that. But I won’t waste my time.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Stephen A. Smith is currently one of the hosts of First Take on ESPN and also appears on various shows as a sports analyst. He is a well-known TV personality who has often left audiences with divided opinions on him through the years.

Jonathan Papelbon is a former MLB pitcher who is best remembered for his time with the Boston Red Sox, where he won the World Series in 2007. He then went on to play for the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals before retiring in 2016.

The feud between the two all started with Smith's scathing remarks on Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout and his recurring injuries. Papelbon responded even more viciously by saying that the reporter is "racist", "xenophobic" and "fake". He then went on to claim that Smith was once kicked out of the Phillies clubhouse, which the broadcaster has denied ever happened.

Stephen A. Smith outraged with Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson boxing matchup

While popular sports reporter Stephen A. Smith has been embroiled in a public dispute with former Boston Red Sox pitcher, he still had the time to comment on the upcoming boxing bout between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. Speaking on the Thanalysis Show, Smith had a clear message for the popular YouTuber:

"Stop this nonsense of going against dudes that either ain't boxing or is 25 years removed from the sport."

Expand Tweet

Smith acknowledged that Jake Paul has been training with professional athletes for years now and that he is a serious boxer. Hence, he should be taking the sport more seriously and competing against boxers who are active athletes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback