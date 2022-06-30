"I would sue the hell out of him and his agency" "Nasty work by Freeman's agent" - MLB world reacts to emerging reports of Freddie Freeman's agent allegedly withholding Atlanta Braves' final offer

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman recently parted ways with his agent Casey Close. Sources report the agent mishandled dealings between Freeman and the Atlanta Braves this off-season. Fox Sports analyst Doug Gottlieb stated that Close never told Freeman about the Braves' final offer. This news has many fans across the country in complete shock.

Details of the story are still developing. This may explain why Freeman fired his agent over the weekend. It is an unfortunate turn that Freeman could be finishing out his career in Atlanta if it weren't for his agent's actions.

Freeman will likely sue agent Casey Close and his entire agency over withholding information from him. Close's behavior was unprofessional and dishonest.

Alfred Borden @AlfredBorden81 @GottliebShow Talk about unethical. I would sue the hell out of him and his agency. @GottliebShow Talk about unethical. I would sue the hell out of him and his agency.

The agent is lucky, according to at least one fan, things did not get violent after Freeman found out about the offer from the Braves. It was a tragic situation. Freeman meant so much to the city of Atlanta and the organization. It's clear they were close to his heart as well.

Freeman's agent withheld an offer from his client, which likely violated terms of their contract.

This will likely be a long process filled with lawsuits. As the story develops, more information will likely be available in the coming days.

Freddie Freeman off to great start with new team in 2022

Freeman bats during a Cleveland Guardians v Los Angeles Dodgers game this season at Dodger Stadium.

Freddie Freeman signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers this off-season after spending twelve seasons with the Atlanta Braves.

In his first season in Los Angeles, Freeman has continued to excel. This season, Freeman is batting .306 with eight home runs, 46 runs batted in, and seven stolen bases. Freeman's power numbers may be slightly down, but the stats are still impressive.

Freeman is still one of the best players in all of baseball. Hopefully, justice will be served as the contract issue between him and his agent gets resolved. We will follow news as it becomes available.

