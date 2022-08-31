"I swear, the baseball gods hate us" "This team is cursed" - MLB Fans devastated as Shane McClanahan suffers shoulder impingement; Rays ace faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines

The Tampa Bay Rays' loss of ace pitcher Shane McClanahan could not have come at a worse time. With the battle for playoff spots heating up in the American League East, the Rays are in serious trouble. They enter the final quarter of the season without one of their star players. The team has been hot of late and has gained significant ground on the New York Yankees over the past month.

The Rays' left-handed starting pitcher did not even make it out of the bullpen to start the game against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night. McClanahan was scratched after suffering a left shoulder impingement. He was replaced by relief pitcher Shawn Armstrong.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Shane McClanahan was scratched from his start for the Rays tonight. And one can only hope this video from the bullpen before the game is not as bad as it looks. @TriciaWhitaker is reporting he's out with a left shoulder impingement. Shane McClanahan was scratched from his start for the Rays tonight. And one can only hope this video from the bullpen before the game is not as bad as it looks. @TriciaWhitaker is reporting he's out with a left shoulder impingement. https://t.co/Z5HMrHTHCk

The AL East is filled with talented teams. The Rays could use all the help they can get during a critical stretch of the season. Tampa Bay Rays fans were dejected after hearing that McClanahan would most likely be sidelined for a significant period.

Ben @banderson346831 @MLBONFOX @TBTimes_Rays I swear, the baseball gods hate us. Why does this keep happening to us? @MLBONFOX @TBTimes_Rays I swear, the baseball gods hate us. Why does this keep happening to us?

The team is currently in second place in the division, trailing the Yankees by only seven games. After last night's 7-2 win over the Marlins, they are 8-2 in their last 10 games. More importantly, they are holding off pressure from the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles, who are hot on their heals.

Shane McClanahan has been one of the shining lights at this ballclub. The 25-year-old has progressed faster than most people expected to earn a starting spot in the rotation. McClanahan was drafted as the 31st pick in the 2018 draft. He is currently in his second season in the majors and has already started 49 games.

The young pitcher is a promising talent and is expected to be one of baseball's future stars. He was selected for his first All-Star Game this season.

Shane McClanahan leads the Rays' starting rotation in wins, ERA, and WHIP this season

Shane McClanahan pitches in the first inning during the 92nd MLB All-Star Game.

This season, McClanahan has an impressive 2.20 ERA and a 11-5 record after 24 starts. He leads the starting rotation in wins, ERA, WHIP, and opponent batting average. His loss is a massive hit to a Rays team that is hoping to make an impact in the postseason.

The length of McClanahan's injury is still unclear. The player will undergo tests over the coming days, but a shoulder impingement is never good for a starting pitcher. Some fans speculate he will be out for a few months. Others believe it could be anywhere from 12-24 months.

weston @westontitus @ZachWil319 @JeffPassan @TriciaWhitaker it means your shoulder blade is pinching your nerves and muscles on your shoulder. can be bad or not that bad at all, but is usually a nagging thing that needs rest. for me it kept me out 2.5 years and i needed surgery @ZachWil319 @JeffPassan @TriciaWhitaker it means your shoulder blade is pinching your nerves and muscles on your shoulder. can be bad or not that bad at all, but is usually a nagging thing that needs rest. for me it kept me out 2.5 years and i needed surgery

The Tampa Bay Rays are 71-57 on the season. They hold a slim one-game advantage over the Blue Jays and a four-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles with 34 games remaining. This is crunch time. The team will need to regroup quickly as they face a critical stretch of upcoming games.

Willie Lopez @WillieLopezShow @TriciaWhitaker Hope it's nothing serious because if Sugar Shane is out for any length of time the Rays are in trouble! Replay of him warming up in the Bullpen shows him telling Coach Snyder that apparently he had discomfort in the Top of the shoulder! Hopefully he won't miss any time! #RaysUp @TriciaWhitaker Hope it's nothing serious because if Sugar Shane is out for any length of time the Rays are in trouble! Replay of him warming up in the Bullpen shows him telling Coach Snyder that apparently he had discomfort in the Top of the shoulder! Hopefully he won't miss any time! #RaysUp

For a young pitcher who was progressing so well, it's easy to understand why he was so disappointed in the bullpen before the game. Baseball fans will be praying for a speedy recovery for Shane McClanahan.

