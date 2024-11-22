"I was talking to Bryce Harper a lot" - Aaron Judge reveals conversation with Phillies superstar after 2nd AL MVP Award win

Aaron Judge was named American League MVP of the 2024 season on Thursday, thereby claiming the honor for the second time in his stellar career. The New York Yankees slugger, while expressing his delight at being able to win the award once again, revealed that he had joked with Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper earlier in the year about matching him for MVP titles.

In 2022, Aaron Judge won his first AL MVP award after hitting 62 homers to break the long-standing American League single-season home run record. The Yankees captain somehow delivered an even more productive campaign this year to lead the major leagues in almost every batting category. However, he fell short of his home run record to finish the season with 58 long balls.

Judge was revealed as the unanimous winner of the 2024 AL MVP after taking all 30 votes for first place. He offered his thoughts on winning the honor for the second while speaking with "MLB Tonight" host Greg Amsinger via video call, moments after the news was announced live on MLB Network.

“I was talking to [two-time MVP Bryce] Harper a lot this season and telling him, ‘Man, I’m going to try to catch up to you in these MVPs here,’” Judge joked. “It means a lot [to win another]. But he's saying he'll hopefully stay a couple ahead of me, which I think he'll do.

"It means a lot," he added. "Just a lot of hard work in the offseason, during the season, the ups and downs throughout it. Just the constant support from my teammates, the fans in New York, just everybody to help me get to this spot.”

Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. finished as the runner-up after receiving all 30 votes for second place. Judge's teammate Juan Soto finished in third place, with Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson coming in fourth.

Postseason struggles continue for Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge made a costly fielding error in Game 5 of the World Series (Image Source: IMAGN)

Although Judge enjoyed an outstanding regular season, he could not come close to repeating that success in the postseason. The Bronx Bombers claimed the AL pennant to reach the World Series for the first time in 15 years, but Judge did not fare very well in the playoffs, carrying on his disappointing track record in October.

Judge went 7-49 in the postseason this year, managing just five extra-base hits and nine RBIs in 14 games. Moreover, he made a horrendous fielding error at Yankee Stadium in Game 5 of the Fall Classic, which cast an unfortunate shroud over his remarkable exploits during the regular season.

Judge has batted .205/.318/.450 over his seven trips to the playoffs with 16 home runs and 34 RBIs in 58 games.

