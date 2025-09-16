"I thank God for your life" - Eugenio Suarez shares a sweet and emotional note to daughter Melanie Bella as she celebrates her 5th birthday

Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez and his longtime girlfriend, Genesis Marichales, tied the knot in December 2014. The couple are proud parents to two daughters, Nicolle Anthonella and Melanie Bella.As young Melanie celebrated her fifth birthday on Tuesday, Eugenio Suarez took to Instagram dedicate a post to her, penning a sweet and emotional note in the caption. &quot;Today Is Your 5th Birthday Princess 👸🏼🎂 I thank God for your life for being that cheerful, charming healthy and beautiful girl that you are ❤️ always with a smile that brightens our lives and fills our hearts with much love ❤️&quot;&quot;GOD bless your life always beautiful daughter, may you continue to celebrate many more years full of health and prosperity, and may your heart always be filled with the love of GOD 🙏🏻 Happy Birthday beautiful daughter, daddy loves you so much🎂🎂🎂&quot; Eugenio Suarez captioned his Instagram post in Spanish View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe month of September could be extra special for Eugenio Suarez and his family this yearFor infielder Eugenio Suarez and his family, September is an extremely special month. Shortly after his second child, Melanie Bella, celebrates her birthday on September 16, his firstborn, Nicolle, also celebrates her big day, on Septmeber 19. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis year, however, matters on the field could make the month even more special for the Venezuelan and his family. At the moment, Suarez and the Seattle Mariners sit top of the AL West with a 82-68 record, leading rivals the Houston Astros by half a game. With only two weeks of the regular season to go, the Mariners must ensure they remain extremely consistent to end the season, in order to avoid allowing the Astros to overtake them again. If Seattle are able to hold on and win their division, this will be the first time they will be able to do so since 2001, and only the third time they make it to the postseason since the turn of the century.