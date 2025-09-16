  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  "I thank God for your life" - Eugenio Suarez shares a sweet and emotional note to daughter Melanie Bella as she celebrates her 5th birthday

"I thank God for your life" - Eugenio Suarez shares a sweet and emotional note to daughter Melanie Bella as she celebrates her 5th birthday

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Sep 16, 2025 15:44 GMT
Eugenio Suarez with his family (Images from - Instagram.com/@eugenio_suarez7)
Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez and his longtime girlfriend, Genesis Marichales, tied the knot in December 2014. The couple are proud parents to two daughters, Nicolle Anthonella and Melanie Bella.

As young Melanie celebrated her fifth birthday on Tuesday, Eugenio Suarez took to Instagram dedicate a post to her, penning a sweet and emotional note in the caption.

"Today Is Your 5th Birthday Princess 👸🏼🎂 I thank God for your life for being that cheerful, charming healthy and beautiful girl that you are ❤️ always with a smile that brightens our lives and fills our hearts with much love ❤️"
"GOD bless your life always beautiful daughter, may you continue to celebrate many more years full of health and prosperity, and may your heart always be filled with the love of GOD 🙏🏻 Happy Birthday beautiful daughter, daddy loves you so much🎂🎂🎂" Eugenio Suarez captioned his Instagram post in Spanish
The month of September could be extra special for Eugenio Suarez and his family this year

For infielder Eugenio Suarez and his family, September is an extremely special month. Shortly after his second child, Melanie Bella, celebrates her birthday on September 16, his firstborn, Nicolle, also celebrates her big day, on Septmeber 19.

This year, however, matters on the field could make the month even more special for the Venezuelan and his family.

At the moment, Suarez and the Seattle Mariners sit top of the AL West with a 82-68 record, leading rivals the Houston Astros by half a game. With only two weeks of the regular season to go, the Mariners must ensure they remain extremely consistent to end the season, in order to avoid allowing the Astros to overtake them again.

If Seattle are able to hold on and win their division, this will be the first time they will be able to do so since 2001, and only the third time they make it to the postseason since the turn of the century.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Edited by Raghav Mehta
