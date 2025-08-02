"We love you brother" - Ketel Marte reacts with class to Eugenio Suarez’s emotional tribute following his Mariners return

Eugenio Suarez has been one of the best third basemen in the big leagues this season. Currently, he is batting .248 with 36 home runs and 87 RBIs, while also being excellent in defense.With the Diamondbacks falling behind in the race for the postseason, it naturally made Suarez one of the most sought-after players heading into the trade deadline. Ultimately, it was the Seattle Mariners that won the race for his signature.After his move to Seattle was finalized, Eugenio Suarez shared a heartfelt message thanking the Diamondbacks organization, coaches, teammates and fans for their support during his time at Chase Field.&quot;Thank you, D-backs organization, teammates, front office, coaches, staff, and a very special thanks to the fans for all the support and affection you offered me during my time in Phoenix. A new chapter in my career has begun, but I will always hold you in my heart. #Dbacks #serpientes&quot; Eugenio Suarez wrote View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFellow Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte left a classy message, wishing Suarez the best for his journey ahead.&quot;We love you brother forever my respect for you @eugenio_suarez7&quot; Ketel Marte commented in Spanish.Screenshot of Ketel Marte's comment on Suarez's Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@eugenio_suarez7)In Cal Raleigh and Eugenio Suarez, the Mariners now have two top-five MLB home run hittersUnderlining their intentions of going all-out for top spot in the AL West and potentially challenging for the World Series if they make it to the playoffs, the Seattle Mariners have completed several high-profile trades in the past few weeks.Arguably, the biggest is the acquisition of Eugenio Suarez. Suarez currently has 36 home runs to his name, putting him fifth on the MLB home run charts for the season.Baltimore Orioles v Seattle Mariners - Source: GettyCal Raleigh, who leads MLB with 42 dingers, needs no introduction at this point, and with both these players playing together day in, day out, the Mariners now have remarkable power in their batting lineup.Fans will now be hoping Suarez can replicate his offensive production at his new home, T-Mobile Park, which is considered a much harder ballpark to hit at, as compared to the hitter-friendly Chase Field.