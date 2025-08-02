  • home icon
  "We love you brother" - Ketel Marte reacts with class to Eugenio Suarez's emotional tribute following his Mariners return

"We love you brother" - Ketel Marte reacts with class to Eugenio Suarez’s emotional tribute following his Mariners return

By Raghav Mehta
Published Aug 02, 2025 00:34 GMT
Eugenio Suarez (L), Ketel Marte (R) (Images from - Getty)
Eugenio Suarez (L), Ketel Marte (R) (Images from - Getty)

Eugenio Suarez has been one of the best third basemen in the big leagues this season. Currently, he is batting .248 with 36 home runs and 87 RBIs, while also being excellent in defense.

With the Diamondbacks falling behind in the race for the postseason, it naturally made Suarez one of the most sought-after players heading into the trade deadline. Ultimately, it was the Seattle Mariners that won the race for his signature.

After his move to Seattle was finalized, Eugenio Suarez shared a heartfelt message thanking the Diamondbacks organization, coaches, teammates and fans for their support during his time at Chase Field.

"Thank you, D-backs organization, teammates, front office, coaches, staff, and a very special thanks to the fans for all the support and affection you offered me during my time in Phoenix. A new chapter in my career has begun, but I will always hold you in my heart. #Dbacks #serpientes" Eugenio Suarez wrote
Fellow Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte left a classy message, wishing Suarez the best for his journey ahead.

"We love you brother forever my respect for you @eugenio_suarez7" Ketel Marte commented in Spanish.
Screenshot of Ketel Marte's comment on Suarez's Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@eugenio_suarez7)
Screenshot of Ketel Marte's comment on Suarez's Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@eugenio_suarez7)

In Cal Raleigh and Eugenio Suarez, the Mariners now have two top-five MLB home run hitters

Underlining their intentions of going all-out for top spot in the AL West and potentially challenging for the World Series if they make it to the playoffs, the Seattle Mariners have completed several high-profile trades in the past few weeks.

Arguably, the biggest is the acquisition of Eugenio Suarez. Suarez currently has 36 home runs to his name, putting him fifth on the MLB home run charts for the season.

Baltimore Orioles v Seattle Mariners - Source: Getty
Baltimore Orioles v Seattle Mariners - Source: Getty

Cal Raleigh, who leads MLB with 42 dingers, needs no introduction at this point, and with both these players playing together day in, day out, the Mariners now have remarkable power in their batting lineup.

Fans will now be hoping Suarez can replicate his offensive production at his new home, T-Mobile Park, which is considered a much harder ballpark to hit at, as compared to the hitter-friendly Chase Field.

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

