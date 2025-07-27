After Aaron Judge's shocking injury, Cal Raleigh becomes new favorite for AL MVP: Complete odds list of top 10 candidates

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge and Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh emerged as the leading candidates for the AL MVP award this season.

Ad

However, a recent injury sustained by Judge put Raleigh in pole position to take home the prestigious honor according to bookies.

Let's look at the 10 players with the best odds of winning the AL MVP award come November.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 10 candidates for the AL MVP award

#10 - Junior Caminero: +15,000

After his big league debut in September 2023, Junior Caminero established himself as a key part of the Rays' setup.

Ad

Trending

Junior Caminero is one of the players with a chance of winning the AL MVP award - Source: Getty

Caminero is batting .260 with 26 homers and 68 RBIs, and also earned his first All-Star selection this year.

Ad

#9 - Jeremy Pena: +15,000

Batting leadoff for the high-flying Houston Astros, Jeremy Pena is enjoying a superb year at the plate. He is batting .322 with 11 home runs and 40 RBIs, while also being as reliable as ever at shortstop.

#8 - Riley Greene: +10,000

Another young player enjoying a standout season is Riley Greene. He has embraced the responsibilty of batting cleanup for the Tigers, often coming up with crucial go-ahead hits.

Riley Green is one of the players with a chance of winning the AL MVP award - Source: Getty

Greene is batting .274 with 25 homers and 80 RBIs, and also picked up his second All-Star selection in two years.

Ad

#7 - Nick Kurtz : +10,000

Nick Kurtz has been one of the bright spots in an otherwise disappointing season for the Athletics. He only made his big league debut in April, but is batting .309 with 23 home runs and 59 RBIs.

#6 - Byron Buxton : +9000

Finally free from the frustrating injury issues that troubled him in past seasons, Byron Buxton has shown why he is a fan favorite at Target Field.

Byron Buxton is one of the players with a chance of winning the AL MVP award - Source: Getty

He is batting .282 with 23 home runs and 59 RBIs, and Buxton's excellent displays earned him a return to the All-Star game.

Ad

#5 - Bobby Witt Jr. : +8000

Batting .287 with 15 home runs and 58 RBIs, Bobby Witt Jr. is having a slightly underwhelming year by his lofty standards. However, he is still one of the best in the business, and the Kansas City Royals' most important player.

#4 - Jose Ramirez : +6000

Another player that has been consistent over the past few years is Jose Ramirez, who is enjoying a strong season with the Cleveland Guardians.

Jose Ramirez is one of the players with a chance of winning the AL MVP award - Source: Getty

The Dominican is batting .298 with 21 home runs and 56 RBIs, and earned his seventh All-Star selection this year.

Ad

#3 - Tarik Skubal : +4000

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal is the only starting pitcher on this list, and with good reason. Although many could argue that a pitcher only plays once every 4-5 days, Skubal's case is an exception.

With a 10-3 record, along with a 2.09 ERA and 171 strikeouts, Skubal's starts are usually guaranteed wins for the Tigers. He is also arguably the most important player for A.J. Hinch's team.

#2 - Aaron Judge : -110

Ad

Batting .342 with 37 home runs and 85 RBIs, New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge is enjoying yet another monster season at the plate.

Aaron Judge is one of the favorites for the AL MVP award - Source: Getty

However, a recently sustained elbow injury will force him out of action for an indefinite period, making him second-favorite for the AL MVP award.

Ad

#1 - Cal Raleigh : -115

Blasting a major league leading 40 home runs this season, Cal Raleigh has a shot at breaking Barry Bonds' single-season home run record.

He is doing this while also playing as a catcher, arguably the most difficult defensive position in baseball. That makes Raleigh deserving to lead this list.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More