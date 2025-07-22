"Keep swinging big man" - Alex Rodriguez sends heartwarming message to Aaron Judge for tying his Yankees record

As the New York Yankees took on the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, Aaron Judge went yard to help his team secure an important 4-2 win. This was Judge's 36th home run of the season, and his 351st as a Yankee.This brings him level with the legendary Alex Rodriguez, who also hit 351 home runs during his 12 seasons in the Bronx.Congratulating Judge on his achievement, A-Rod dedicated a heartwarming message to the 33-year-old on Tuesday. He wrote:&quot;Congratulations @thejudge44 on one of many incredible career milestones. It’s been a pleasure watching you continue to carve your name into @yankees history. Keep swinging big man. Bronx is proud.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHaving already tied Rodriguez's home run tally in the iconic Pinstripes, Aaron Judge will hope to match his World Series ring count at the end of 2025.A-Rod celebrated his sole World Series win in 2009, while Aaron Judge has failed to manage that in his career so far, despite coming within touching distance of the elusive title in 2024.Aaron Judge talks about &quot;special&quot; feeling of being in the same club with the likes of Alex Rodriguez, Yogi Berra and Joe DiMaggioHaving already hit his 351st home run in a New York Yankees uniform to equal Alex Rodriguez's total, Aaron Judge is hot on the heels of greats such as Yogi Berra (358) and Joe DiMaggio (361).Speaking to Ian O'Connor of &quot;The Athletic&quot; on July 18, Judge talked about how &quot;special&quot; a feeling it was to be included in the same conversation as such legendary players.&quot;To get near those guys, wow,” Judge said. “That’s a special trio right there. It’s kind of crazy to judge a career against somebody who did it for 20 years and had such a great career, so maybe when I’m done playing, I can look back and see the things that I’ve done. Any sentence with those three guys (Rodriguez, Berra and DiMaggio) is special.&quot;Judge celebrates after hitting his 351st home run against the Atlanta Braves - Source: GettyThe way Aaron Judge is swinging the bat at the moment, it appears the ball could leave the yard every time he walks up to the plate, and it would not be surprising to see the 33-year-old be clear of the aforementioned trio of Yankees greats by the time the regular season is up.