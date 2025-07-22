  • home icon
  "Keep swinging big man" - Alex Rodriguez sends heartwarming message to Aaron Judge for tying his Yankees record

"Keep swinging big man" - Alex Rodriguez sends heartwarming message to Aaron Judge for tying his Yankees record

By Raghav Mehta
Published Jul 22, 2025 19:25 GMT
Colorado Rockies v New York Yankees - Source: Getty
Colorado Rockies v New York Yankees - Source: Getty

As the New York Yankees took on the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, Aaron Judge went yard to help his team secure an important 4-2 win. This was Judge's 36th home run of the season, and his 351st as a Yankee.

This brings him level with the legendary Alex Rodriguez, who also hit 351 home runs during his 12 seasons in the Bronx.

Congratulating Judge on his achievement, A-Rod dedicated a heartwarming message to the 33-year-old on Tuesday. He wrote:

"Congratulations @thejudge44 on one of many incredible career milestones. It’s been a pleasure watching you continue to carve your name into @yankees history. Keep swinging big man. Bronx is proud."
Having already tied Rodriguez's home run tally in the iconic Pinstripes, Aaron Judge will hope to match his World Series ring count at the end of 2025.

A-Rod celebrated his sole World Series win in 2009, while Aaron Judge has failed to manage that in his career so far, despite coming within touching distance of the elusive title in 2024.

Aaron Judge talks about "special" feeling of being in the same club with the likes of Alex Rodriguez, Yogi Berra and Joe DiMaggio

Having already hit his 351st home run in a New York Yankees uniform to equal Alex Rodriguez's total, Aaron Judge is hot on the heels of greats such as Yogi Berra (358) and Joe DiMaggio (361).

Speaking to Ian O'Connor of "The Athletic" on July 18, Judge talked about how "special" a feeling it was to be included in the same conversation as such legendary players.

"To get near those guys, wow,” Judge said. “That’s a special trio right there. It’s kind of crazy to judge a career against somebody who did it for 20 years and had such a great career, so maybe when I’m done playing, I can look back and see the things that I’ve done. Any sentence with those three guys (Rodriguez, Berra and DiMaggio) is special."
Judge celebrates after hitting his 351st home run against the Atlanta Braves - Source: Getty
Judge celebrates after hitting his 351st home run against the Atlanta Braves - Source: Getty

The way Aaron Judge is swinging the bat at the moment, it appears the ball could leave the yard every time he walks up to the plate, and it would not be surprising to see the 33-year-old be clear of the aforementioned trio of Yankees greats by the time the regular season is up.

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

