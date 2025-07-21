  • home icon
  • "It's an incredible honor" - Aaron Judge reflects on historic moment after tying Alex Rodriguez in iconic Yankees milestone

By Krutik Jain
Modified Jul 21, 2025 11:20 GMT
Aaron Judge reflects on historic moment after tying Alex Rodriguez in iconic Yankees milestone - Source: Getty

Aaron Judge has come a long way in the New York Yankees' all-time home run list since hitting his first home run a day after Alex Rodriguez had dropped curtains on his career in 2016.

On Sunday, the Yankees captain hit a solo home run against Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Grant Holmes, tying him with A-Rod on the Yankees' all-time home run list. It was Judge's HR No. 351 as he continues to ascend the home run rankings of the club.

Judge said that it was an honorable moment for him to surpass a legend of the game.

"Just an incredible honor, especially growing up watching A-Rod for so many years and watching him do what he did with Pinstripes," Judge said. "He's a legend, one of the best ever plays, so getting to tie him with the Yankees is pretty cool, but there's more to come."
also-read-trending Trending
Judge achieved this feat in 1,092 games, while A-Rod took 1,509 to hit 351 home runs. Judge had reached 350 homers in 1,088 career games, smashing the previous MLB record of 1,280 set by Mark McGwire.

Who's next for Aaron Judge in Yankees all-time home run list after tying Alex Rodriguez?

After tying Alex Rodriguez's home run mark, Aaron Judge has his sights on surpassing two more legends this season. Next up in the Yankees all-time home run list is catcher Yogi Berra, with 358 home runs, and Joe DiMaggio. with 361. Judge is expected to surpass both this season.

Beyond them, Judge will eventually challenge the upper tiers: Lou Gehrig (493), Mickey Mantle (536) and all-time franchise leader Babe Ruth (659).

Meanwhile, Judge is once again scripting another MVP-looking season. He has 36 homers this season and is batting at an average of .352, the best mark in the majors. In the home run category, he only trails Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who has 38 this season.

It remains to be seen if Aaron Judge can win back-to-back unanimous MVPs or if Raleigh taps into voter fatigue to sway away some votes.

Edited by Bhargav
