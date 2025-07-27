  • home icon
  • "If I can hit, let me hit" - Aaron Judge reveals Yankees forcing IL move despite captain's reluctance amid Aaron Boone’s big DH gamble

"If I can hit, let me hit" - Aaron Judge reveals Yankees forcing IL move despite captain's reluctance amid Aaron Boone's big DH gamble

By Krutik Jain
Published Jul 27, 2025 04:53 GMT
MLB: New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Imagn
Aaron Judge reveals Yankees forcing IL move despite captain's reluctance amid Aaron Boone's big DH gamble - Source: Imagn

Aaron Judge wasn't in the New York Yankees lineup for Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Before the game, Boone said that Judge will be heading to the 10-day injured list to fix his injured elbow.

Earlier this week, Judge struggled to throw, so the Yankees sent him for testing on his injured elbow and forearm. While the imaging didn't show any damage to his UCL, the strain in his arm was enough for the Yankees to take a cautionary move.

However, the Yankees captain wasn't too happy about going to the IL. Judge wants to stay here and play in the DH spot. On Saturday, while talking to the reporters, Judge said:

"The pain is tough to tell. You know, we're starting to get on some medicine just to kind of clean that stuff up. I couldn't throw, so I think that kind of sums it up. You know, I really was reluctant about going on any IL or anything like that. I was like, if I can hit, let me hit. I'll start DH-ing."
When asked by the reporter if he would have liked to be part of the lineup as DH and avoid going to the injured list, the Yankees captain said:

"Oh yeah, oh yeah."

Judge also added about his injury:

"It's just I couldn't throw past 60 feet. I think that kind of sums it up."
Aaron Judge's wish may come true as Giancarlo Stanton ready to take the field for the first time since 2023

Just hours after saying Aaron Judge will go to the injured list, Yankees manager Aaron Boone reportedly confirmed that Judge will return to the lineup as DH but after 10 days.

That would mean Giancarlo Stanton will have to take the field if he wants to stay in the lineup. Stanton hasn't taken the field in two years, with the 2023 season being the last time he did so.

Giancarlo Stanton also affirmed that he's ready to do whatever the team requires. He said:

"Whatever's gonna put us in the best opportunity to win and for all circumstances, so I believe that's gonna be for me to be in the outfield and, yeah, I'll be working out there this coming week and be ready when needed."

Stanton will have to put in the work so that he can do well in the outfield. It might be only a few days before Aaron Judge's arm once again is ready to throw long-distance throws.

