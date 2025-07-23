  • home icon
"Maybe Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani have same plate coverage" - MLB analyst hails Cal Raleigh, predicts Mariners' playoff hopes

By Raghav Mehta
Published Jul 23, 2025 21:51 GMT
(Left to Right) Cal Raleigh, Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani (Images from - Getty)
(Left to Right) Cal Raleigh, Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani (Images from - Getty)

Leading the major leagues with 39 home runs, Cal Raleigh has been far and away the best hitter on the Mariners' roster this season.

The catcher came up clutch for his team yet again on Tuesday, as his solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers was the only run scored in a 1-0 win for Seattle.

Recognizing how important the 28-year-old has been for his team, analyst Xavier Scruggs commended Cal Raleigh's fine play this season, via MLB Network Radio on Wednesday. In doing so, Scruggs put Raleigh in a similar league as two of the finest players in the majors: Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani.

"Look, there's nobody in the game, maybe Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani, that have the same plate coverage that Cal Raliegh has. Just the plate awareness, but also the plate coverage, is just different for him."
It's those at-bats, and those clutch situations, in which we've seen Cal Raleigh do it time and time again. 39 home runs, but to me, the biggest thing is, he's been so clutch with a lot of those home runs," Scruggs said.
Further, Scruggs touched upon how Cal Raleigh has often carried the Mariners' playoff push single-handedly this season.

"That's why they (Mariners) are in an opportunity for the wildcard, that's why the Mariners offense seems like they can go a bit. It's mostly because of what he (Cal Raleigh) has been able to do. He was able to basically put the team on his back yesterday, against a really tough Brewers team who had won 11 in a row," Scruggs added.
Mariners pitcher Bryan Woo admits being "dumbfounded" by Cal Raleigh's excellence

It appears that Cal Raleigh's excellence did not just surprise experts and fans, but also his own teammates. Speaking to ESPN earlier this month, Mariners pitcher Bryan Woo described how his catcher's fantastic production at the plate has left him "dumbfounded".

""At the beginning of the year, it was like, 'All right, he is off to a great start.' And then he just kept going and it was like, 'Wow, this is pretty cool.' And then it was like, 'Holy s**t, he's going off.' And now it's kind of just like, 'What is going on?' Over the last month, I feel like everybody realized it's a historic season." Woo said.
"It's not just a really good one or one of the best in the league – it's something that's never been done. At this point, most guys are just kind of looking at each other every time he hits a homer or has a really good game. We don't really know what to make of it. We're kind of just as dumbfounded as all the fans are," he added.
2025 MLB All-Star Week: Home Run Derby - Source: Getty
2025 MLB All-Star Week: Home Run Derby - Source: Getty

Both Raleigh and Woo earned All-Star selections for their outstanding production in the first half of the season. Fans will hope the pair can stay consistent in the second half of the year, and help the Mariners make it to the postseason.

