"I can't thank them all so I do it by singing" - When Yankees Aaron Judge explained symbolic significance of 'God Bless America' on baseball field

The two-time Gold Glove winner Aaron Judge explained in a candid interview why singing "God Bless America" means a great deal to him. Yankee Stadium has played the U.S. patriotic song routinely ever since the 9/11 terror attacks.

Judge spoke about why he feels so deeply about the patriotic song and sings it every time it gets played.

"Singing ‘God Bless America’ is my sign of respect for the veterans who are being honored on the field," Judge said in an interview to the FOX. "They’re 70 years old, some are 80, some are 90 and can barely walk. You see an old photo of them, their rank, what branch of the service, where they fought. I have nothing but respect for them."

Aaron Judge hoped that the Yankees fan would join him and his teammates for the national anthem. The Yankee phenomenon emphasized that their patriotism was not motivated by politics. The World War II veterans inspire him, and he feels inspired by their contributions.

"So every time the anthem is played, especially on Opening Day, when we’re lined up (at the first base line) or when ‘God Bless America’ is played, I’m thanking those who made it possible for me to play a baseball game and make a living like that," Judge added.

The Yankees captain, Judge, also continued by saying that singing the song is his way of thanking them for their contribution.

"Every time I see a soldier or Marine or sailor – or a policeman or firefighter – I say, ‘Thank you.’ I can’t thank them all, so I do it by singing," Judge said.

Aaron Judge and team singing Robert Merill's version of "God Bless America"

The New York Yankees used to play Kate Smith's 1939 rendition of "God Bless America" before 2019. But ever since racist lyrics from her past songs came to the forefront, Yankees fans decided to boycott the team. The MLB team now plays the version sung in Robert Merrill’s voice.

The New York Yankees haven't won the World Series since 2009. The Yankees captain will be revamping the entire roster to win during the post-season. According to Yankees manager Aaron Boone's official statement, Aaron Judge will be seen in the center field position during spring training.

