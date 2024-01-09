"I think this is a better team" - MLB analyst believes the Atlanta Braves have strengthened in the offseason following last year's setback

The Atlanta Braves faced challenges last season, falling short of their World Series expectations. However, MLB insider Jim Bowden is optimistic about the team’s prospects in the upcoming season.

In a recent interview with "Foul Territory," Bowden expressed optimism on the Braves' chances in the upcoming season, emphasizing the team’s improvements during the off-season.

He pointed out that injuries, particularly to key players like Max Fried, were the main reason for their postseason setbacks. According to Bowden, the Braves possessed the best roster in the league last season and have improved:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I thought Braves had the best team; they had some injuries at the end of the year including Max Fried that certainly affected them. But I think this is a better team”

During the off-season, the Braves have significantly improved their pitching staff as compared to the last year. As per Bowden, the team now possesses a better five-man rotation with a deeper bullpen, which will help the team in difficult situations.

Atlanta Braves made some key offseason moves

The Atlanta Braves made a significant offseason move by acquiring Jarred Kelenic for left field, filling a position of need. Also, the Braves signed free agent infielder Luis Guillorme to a one-year contract, along with the right-hander Huascar Ynoa.

New signing Jarred Kelenic

Kelenic's potential, along with promising talents like Michael Harris and Ozzie Albies, further strengthen the Braves' roster for the upcoming season. In addition to individual player improvements, the importance of team bonding is also crucial. Team chemistry is growing stronger with time which will lead to better performances on the pitch.

As the Atlanta Braves gear up for the 2024 MLB season, fans are hopeful of a similar regular season to 2023, but with the added bonus of better fortune in the playoffs. Given their additions, if these new signings can hit the ground running, the Braves could well be challenging for the World Series come the postseason.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.