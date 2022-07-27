"I think it would be a bittersweet moment because I've loved my time here" - Los Angeles Angels ace comments on trade speculation, claims he 'loves' team

After a great start to the 2022 season, the Los Angeles Angels season has not quite turned out like many anticipated. The team's record currently sits at 40-56, 23.5 games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West.

With the trade deadline approaching, the Los Angeles Angels will likely be open to trading several of their players to rebuild for the future. One of those players is starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard. Syndergaard is in his first season with the team after spending the first six seasons of his career with the New York Mets.

Following yesterday's outing, where he went 5.2 innings and allowed one earned run, Syndergaard spoke to the media on trade speculation.

Jeff Fletcher @JeffFletcherOCR “I think it would be a bittersweet moment because I’ve loved my time here. I’m not going to speak in speculation. When and if it does happen, I’ll have a better idea of what my thoughts are, but right now I love where I’m at. I love being an Angel.” ocregister.com/2022/07/25/tra… “I think it would be a bittersweet moment because I’ve loved my time here. I’m not going to speak in speculation. When and if it does happen, I’ll have a better idea of what my thoughts are, but right now I love where I’m at. I love being an Angel.” ocregister.com/2022/07/25/tra…

Syndergaard signed a 1-year, $21 million contract this past off-season. Given that he will be a free agent after this season, it makes sense for the team to trade him. Syndergaard has had a solid season for the club, posting a 5-8 record with a 3.83 ERA.

The veteran starting pitcher will likely garner interest from several playoff contending teams. It would be shocking to see him in an Angels uniform at the end of the season given the number of teams in need of starting pitchers.

Los Angeles Angels on pace for one of franchise's worst seasons

The Angels' season has not turned out the way the organization and many fans expected. Since starting the season with a record of 24-13, the team has gone an abysmal 16-43.

The team fired manager Joe Madden on June 7 during a historic 14-game losing streak, but this has done little to improve the team.

There are many long-term questions for the Angels moving forward and one of those is Shohei Ohtani's contract. Ohtani and the Angels have reportedly been discussing a contract extension this season, and it will be interesting to see if a deal can be made. It would certainly be wise for the Angels to sign the two-way star long-term given his popularity.

The Angels have many decisions to make for the franchise going forward. Their trade deadline moves will forecast the direction the organization wants to go.

