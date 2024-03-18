"I don't think you can go wrong" - MLB analyst doubles down on Astros' interest in Blake Snell amid interest from NL West team

Reigning Cy Young winner Blake Snell's free agency has gained traction once again in the last few days, as teams amp up their preparations for 2024 Opening Day.

Houston Astros are the latest team to emerge in the race for Snell. The veteran pitcher is reportedly seeking a short-term deal with the Astros after turning down an offer from the New York Yankees earlier in the offseason.

Former MLB pitcher Trevor May feels that Blake Snell will be a perfect addition to the Astros rotation given his wealth of experience from the mound. He feels the team couldn't go wrong with his singing before Opening Day.

"He fits really well into the situation. He could be a guy who really throws well in that park. I think he would make them really better. I don't think you can go wrong especially if he's in there with yearly opt outs," May said (via MLB Network Radio).

While there have been a few question marks about Snell's longevity in the game after his elbow issues, May feels that the Astros don't need the two-time Cy Young winner to go deep into the games with the arrival of another superstar pitcher in Josh Hader.

Astros reportedly not keen on meeting Blake Snell's contract demands

As per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Houston Astros have reportedly turned down Blake Snell's contract demands. The former Padres pitcher reportedly sought a two-year deal with a guaranteed sum of $60 million.

"They have balked at Snell’s asking price of at least a two-year guarantee for $60 million, including an opt-out after the 2024 season," Bob Nightengale wrote.

However, another team has emerged as a potential destination for the coveted pitcher who is seeking a new team before the 2024 season starts. Nightengale reported in his Sunday column that the San Francisco Giants could make a late swoop for the 31-year-old star pitcher if his asking price drops.

It remains to be seen which team adds the star pitcher to their roster, but so far the MLB teams have been reluctant to meet the Scott Boras client's lofty contract demands.

