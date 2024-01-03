"I think there's a chance they take a step back" - MLB analyst thinks Wander Franco saga could mean Rays struggle to compete next season

Tampa Bay Rays slugger Wander Franco is in hot water. The exciting middle-infielder was arrested Monday for allegedly not complying with a summons to meet with law enforcement.

Franco has been reportedly under investigation for possible sexual relationships with minors. Multiple women have come out in various ways accusing Franco, and he was placed on administrative leave back in August.

Since the arrest, Franco's future with Tampa Bay and the MLB is unclear. Without him, it will be tough for the Rays to compete in the American League East. Scott Braun of Foul Territory TV sees the team struggling during the 2024 season.

"It's not like the Rays are going to go out there and acquire some big bat. I think there's a chance they take a step back this season." said Braun.

Without Franco, the Rays look a lot different. He was somebody the front office was excited about, signing him to a franchise-breaking 11-year, $182 million extension in 2021.

Franco was coming off a solid 2023 season before being placed on administrative leave. In 112 games, he hit .281/.344/.475 with a career-high 17 home runs, 58 RBIs, and 30 stolen bases.

Given the obscurity of the Wander Franco situation and how the offseason has shaped up so far, Tampa Bay could be in trouble. This, coupled with Tyler Glasnow's trade to Dodgers and multiple pitchers with long-term injuries, means it might take a lot for this team to make the postseason in 2024.

The Wander Franco situation adds to the tough offseason for the Rays

Tampa Bay Rays v Seattle Mariners

The offseason has not been a fun one for Rays fans. They saw one of their aces, Tyler Glasnow, get traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Tampa Bay got Ryan Pepiot and Jonny DeLuca in exchange for Glasnow and Manuel Margot.

Glasnow is coming off a 10-7 year with a 3.53 ERA over the course of 120 innings of work. Margot is coming off a year where he hit .264 with four home runs and 38 RBIs.

That, mixed with Wander Franco's unavailability, is a lot of production the team will miss. And with the successful offseasons some of the other teams in the division have had, like the Yankees, Tampa Bay could be in for a down year.

The team will have to rely even more on players like Randy Arozarena and hope the starting rotation can finally stay healthy. However, this team has been full of surprises over the last few seasons. They could come out and compete in 2024 like nothing bad happened over the winter.

