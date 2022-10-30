A new report has stated MLB commissioner Rob Manfred's stance on the Oakland Athletics' potential move to Las Vegas in the near future,

Earlier, SiriusXM host and reporter Chris Russo had revealed that Manfred wasn't optimistic about the Athletics continuing their stay in Oakland in the coming years. However, ABC's Casey Pratt hit back after posting a transcribed version of his interview about the same. She said:

"WOW. So I finally heard the actual comments from Manfred with Chris Russo. Here they are transcribed. I don't think they were characterized correctly by a certain national reporter."

Earlier, commissioner Manfred spoke to Russo about a new stadium for the Athletics as part of the Howard Terminal project, but the deadlines had not been met, putting their future in doubt. He said:

"Look. Oakland, it's too hard to say. Something has to happen. We can't go five more years in the Coliseum. ... Given the lack of pace and lack of certainty they have to be looking at Las Vegas. They need an alternative because they can't continue to play in the facility they're in."

The Oakland Athletics will potentially reject a lease extension after the 2024 season.

The Athletics' lease at the Coliseum ends after the 2024 MLB season. They are currently the only professional team based in Oakland after NBA team Golden State Warriors moved across the bay to San Francisco, while NFL team Las Vegas Raiders (earlier Oakland Raiders) shifted their base in 2020.

Where could the Athletics move to after the 2024 MLB season?

Last year, the Athletics announced possible relocating options with Las Vegas leading the race. If they do shift base, it would make them just the third team to do so after the Texas Rangers and Washington Nationals. With the team hoping to stay in the west, Portland could be another ideal destination for the Athletics.

However, Vegas continues to be the favorite to land the move with a fanbase that will likely grow and a newer stadium aiding in higher attendances and more revenue for the team to invest.

In the 2022 MLB regular season, the Athletics had the worst home attendance in the league with an average of 9,973 fans per game. The LA Dodgers led the league with 47,671, with all other teams averaging above 11,000 fans.

