"I think the Cubs have played this smart" - MLB insider believes Cubs have upper hand in stalemate situation with Cody Bellinger

Cody Bellinger, the former NL MVP and reigning NL Comeback Player of the Year, remains unsigned. According to an MLB Insider, he may not have the upper hand in a stalemate situation with the Chicago Cubs.

Earlier this offseason, it was supposed to be a foregone conclusion that the Cubs would re-sign the left-handed slugger. However, Bellinger and his agent Scott Boras' expectations were too steep for the Cubs to offer him a favorable contract.

MLB Insider Bob Nightengale noted that the Cubs have played smart with Bellinger. As there's not much interest from other teams, they intend to re-sign him on their terms.

"I think the Cubs have played this smart with Bellinger," Nightengale said to A.J. Pierzynski on "Foul Territory."

"I haven't heard another team that's said 'We really want this guy' except for the Cubs.' I was at the Cubs camp for a couple of days. The players keep talking about Bellinger and the fans. Really, I'm not sure there's another place for him to go."

Nightengale also compared Bellinger's situation with that of JD Martinez with the Boston Red Sox.

The club didn't try to show their willingness to sign anything other than their offered deal. Knowing there was not much interest from elsewhere, Martinez eventually signed a five-year, $110 million offer in 2018. The same could unfold with Cody Bellinger and the Cubs.

Cody Bellinger Free Agency: Interest reported from other clubs

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Toronto Blue Jays could onboard the services of Cody Bellinger, as they missed out on Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto this offseason.

According to "Dodger Talk"'s David Vassegh, the Los Angeles Angels were once interested in Bellinger. He said that for every day the Cubs do not sign Bellinger, their chances of re-signing him diminish.

From the perspective of Bellinger, his asking price comes following an impressive 2023 season. He's reportedly seeking a contract worth nearly $200 million, but it seems he might have to come down on his price if he wants to sign soon.

