"I think if they give it to Shohei Ohtani it will be another steal" - Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. shares his thoughts on intense MVP race between Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge 

As the regular season is drawing to a close, the race for the MVP Award has started to heat up. The race is ultimately going to come down to Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani. Shohei Ohtani won the award last year with his ability to both pitch and hit at an elite level.

The MVP race was between Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Shohei Ohtani last season. Ohtani won the award unanimously over Guerroro Jr. last year even though Guerroro Jr. had an exceptional season. He led the league in runs and tied for first in most home runs during the season at 48. But that wasn't enough to secure him the MVP.

While losing out to Ohtani last year, Guerroro Jr. isn't holding back on who he feels should be the MVP this year.

@z101digital @ZDeportes Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on the 2022 AL MVP: "To be honest, I think if they give it to Shohei Ohtani it will be another steal. Aaron Judge's numbers are way above Ohtani's. Ohtani is an excellent player, but for me, the MVP has to be Aaron Judge." Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on the 2022 AL MVP: "To be honest, I think if they give it to Shohei Ohtani it will be another steal. Aaron Judge's numbers are way above Ohtani's. Ohtani is an excellent player, but for me, the MVP has to be Aaron Judge."@z101digital @ZDeportes https://t.co/nT59bSTJcZ

"To be honest, I think if they give it to Shohei Ohtani it will be another steal. Aaron Judge's numbers are way above Ohtani's. Ohtani is an excellent player, but for me, the MVP has to be Aaron Judge" - Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Those are some pretty strong words from the former MVP runner-up, but he's not wrong. Shohei Ohtani is an incredible baseball player, one of the best in the league undoubtedly. His ability to both hit and pitch makes him a unicorn within the game and he's extremely valuable.

As a pitcher, Ohtani ranks among the eighth in all of baseball with 188 strikeouts. He also holds a 12-8 record that ties him for 17th across the league. He has hit .265 for the year with 34 home runs. Ohtani is tied for seventh in home runs with Mookie Betts.

Ohtani is having a great season, but it is nothing like the season Judge is having. He holds a huge lead in the rest of the league in homeruns at 57. The closest player to Judge is Kyle Schwarber, who has 37 home runs for the year. Aaron Judge has hit 20 more home runs than the player in second place.

It's the first time a player will finish a calendar day with a 20+ HR lead since the last day of the 1928 season when Babe Ruth led Jim Bottomley and Hack Wilson by 23 homers.

@EliasSports Aaron Judge (57 HR) now has 20 more homers than anyone else in MLB (Kyle Schwarber, 37).It's the first time a player will finish a calendar day with a 20+ HR lead since the last day of the 1928 season when Babe Ruth led Jim Bottomley and Hack Wilson by 23 homers. Aaron Judge (57 HR) now has 20 more homers than anyone else in MLB (Kyle Schwarber, 37).It's the first time a player will finish a calendar day with a 20+ HR lead since the last day of the 1928 season when Babe Ruth led Jim Bottomley and Hack Wilson by 23 homers. @EliasSports https://t.co/ByaoiWDjdw

Aaron Judge's offensive dominance speak louder than Shohei Ohtani being a dual player

Judge also leads the league in most offensive categories: WAR, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, on-base plus slugging, total bases, RBIs, and extra base hits. Aaron Judge is putting on one of the most dominant seasons at the plate in history.

Judge also plays for the first-place New York Yankees. Judge will be playing for a World Series title while Ohtani will have to watch postseason baseball again this year. While Ohtani is one player and can't bring the Angels to the playoffs by himself, it has to mean something that Judge is playing for a more relevant team.

