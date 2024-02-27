"I think there's going to be a 'pinch me' moment" - Dave Roberts 'excited' ahead of Shohei Ohtani's Dodgers debut in spring training

As the Los Angeles Dodgers get ready for an entertaining week of Spring Training, everyone is most excited for Shohei Ohtani to make his debut. In an interview with SportsNet LA, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talked about his anticipation, calling writing Ohtani’s name on the lineup card a "pinch me" moment. The fact that Roberts feels this way shows how big Ohtani’s arrival is and the potential impact he could have on the team.

Ohtani’s first game against the Chicago White Sox is especially important because it is his first game since signing a massive 10-year, $700 million contract in the offseason. Ohtani, who is recovering from reconstructive elbow surgery, will serve as a designated hitter. Dodgers fans will be closely following how the American League MVP adds to the team’s search for success.

"I Think it’s going to be a "pinch me moment" tomorrow when I write up that lineup card and I’m excited about the anticipation so it’s going to be a fun day." Dave Roberts on Shohei Ohtani’s debut.

Dave Roberts also expressed his happiness with the slugger’s performance during live pitching sessions. The Dodgers are taking a careful approach to Shohei Ohtani’s comeback, focusing on his long-term health, which, according to the manager, is more important than the current excitement around the Japanese superstar. However, Roberts expects Ohtani to be ready for opening day against the San Diego Padres in Seoul, South Korea.

This will be a very exciting week for Shohei Ohtani’s Dodgers as they experiment with their star-studded team.

Adding to the excitement, Roberts also mentioned his satisfaction with Kike Hernandez's reunion with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a one-year deal. The skipper emphasized the player’s professionalism, knowledge, versatility, and track record of delivering on the most important moments.

"He’s a pro, he’s a baseball player, he’s intellilgent, he adds versatility, he’s one of the Dodger fan favorites, and his track record speaks for itself."

While Ohtani is making his debut, the Dodgers are also getting ready for another big debut: right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto is set to make his first Cactus League game on Wednesday. The Japanese pitcher, who recently inked a lucrative $325 million deal, adds to the week’s notoriety.

The Dodgers are surrounded by spring training excitement and will keep making headlines throughout the MLB pre-season with fans' eagerness to experience one of the best squads ever assembled.

