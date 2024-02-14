“I think he’s a game changer” - MLB analyst praises Nolan Arenado as Cardinals’ 3B aims to return to Gold Glove form

Nolan Arenado is one of the best third basemen in all of baseball. His pride and joy is his defense, which has largely gone unmatched for a long time. His offense is exceptional, too, which makes him one of the best and most well-rounded players in the entire game.

That has one MLB Network insider singing his praises. Arenado might have fallen out of public favor, but Eduardo Perez firmly believes he's one of the best and is envisioning a big year for the third baseman.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Perez said:

"At three, I end up putting Nolan Arenado. I still have him high on the list [of MLB third basemen]. I think he's a game changer. I think this year, it's going to be... I think he's going to come right back to the top. I see a lot of videos of him working out... He's taken a lot of pride in losing out to the Gold Glove award. The numbers, the metrics. He did not like those metrics. He wants to get back to the Gold Glove."

Arenado has long been the best defensive third baseman in baseball, but the St. Louis Cardinals star was dethroned recently and has been working hard to get back to that.

Nolan Arenado aiming to get back to Gold Glove form

It has less to do with a lack of form from Nolan Arenado and more to do with impressive play from another, but the third baseman who won 11 straight Gold Gloves in the National League was dethroned.

Nolan Arenado is one of the best in the league

Pittsburgh Pirates defensive wizard Ke'Bryan Hayes took home the award in 2023, the first time in more than a decade that the third base award was not residing in Arenado's house.

It was still a good year for Arenado, but he's aiming to get even better so he doesn't miss out again. Hayes represents stiff competition, but if there's a defender in the league who can will himself to a Gold Glove, it is certainly Arenado. There are very few like him and he takes such pride in it.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.